Norwich University Cybersecurity Program Partners with Respond Software

Northfield, Vt., Jan. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Norwich University officials announced a partnership with Respond Software to integrate its Respond Analyst tool, the first fully autonomous virtual analyst with decision automation, to augment students’ experiential learning with this new operational and academic experience.

This partnership is designed to keep Norwich students educated in relevant technologies that they can be ready to operate upon graduation in the longstanding Norwich tradition of experiential learning. The goal of the partnership is to develop student cybersecurity competencies with hands-on experience, as well as to introduce students to next generation cyber security tools incorporating artificial intelligence and advanced data analytics.  

Norwich University Applied Research Institutes (NUARI) is contracted with the State of Vermont to build a Security Situation Center that is operated by professionals and students. 

“We intend to work together to build the first ever Security Situation Center, leveraging the best of human and machine and thus offering higher value hands-on experience to our students who are the future leaders of our national cyber defense,” Vice President for Strategic Partnerships Phil Susmann said.

Operational security has historically been achieved by organizations having people individually evaluate the nature of cyber events. The Respond Analyst tool monitors the alerts generated by security technology, so that Norwich students can focus on high value tasks that leverage their curiosity and creativity to deliver far more effective cyber-security operations.

Offering cutting-edge, hands-on, real-world experience to students as they monitor critical state, local and educational networks will ensure that graduates are ready to take immediate operational roles upon graduation.

“The future of Artificial Intelligence integrates decision automation and human reasoning,’” Respond CEO Mike Armistead said. “Building a Security Situation Center around the Respond Analyst offers both the chance to learn and develop best practices, while conducting real operations on behalf of state and local government.”

Ranked #2 by the Ponemon Institute for cyber security in the U.S., Norwich University programs are consistently ranked among the best in the nation for cyber security education. Norwich University is recognized as a National Center of Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense Education by the National Security Agency (NSA) and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and has received designation as a Center of Digital Forensics Academic Excellence (CDFAE) by the Defense Cyber Crime Center (DC3). Beginning in 2002, Norwich University became a member of what is now called National Science Foundation’s Cyber Corps: Scholarship for Service program. Norwich is partnered with the United States Army Reserves (USAR) to develop cyber-education curricula that align with federal standards and cybersecurity needs. Most recently Norwich’s online graduate program was named one of the top ten best cybersecurity graduate programs in the country by Universities.com. Norwich is also home to GenCyber@NU, a National Security Agency and National Science Foundation-funded cybersecurity camp for high school students.

About Respond Software

Respond Software delivers instant return on investment (ROI) to organizations in their battle against cyber-crime. With its patent-pending intelligent decision engine, PGO, Respond Software’s product uniquely combines the best of human expert judgement with the scale and consistency of software. Our quick-to-implement cyber-security automation software delivers the equivalent of a virtual, best-of-breed analyst team that dramatically increases capacity and improves monitoring and triage capabilities at a fraction of the cost. Respond Software was founded in 2016 by security and software industry veterans.

About Norwich University

Norwich University is a diversified academic institution that educates traditional-age students and adults in a Corps of Cadets and as civilians. Norwich offers a broad selection of traditional and distance-learning programs culminating in Baccalaureate and Graduate Degrees. Norwich University was founded in 1819 by Captain Alden Partridge of the U.S. Army and is the oldest private military college in the United States of America. Norwich is one of our nation's six senior military colleges and the birthplace of the Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC). www.norwich.edu

Norwich University will celebrate its bicentennial in 2019. In fulfillment of Norwich’s mission to train and educate today’s students to be tomorrow’s global leaders, Norwich launched the Forging the Future campaign in 2014. The five-year campaign, which is timed to culminate in 2019, is committed to creating the best possible learning environment through state-of-the-art academics and world-class facilities and is designed to enhance the university’s strong position as it steps into its third century of service to the nation.

Daphne Larkin

Norwich University

802-485-2886

dlarkin@norwich.edu

