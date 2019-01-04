04/01/2019 17:43:46

ONGOING INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against DXC Technology Company and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of DXC Technology Company (“DXC Technology” or “the Company”) (NYSE: DXC) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. DXC Technology reportedly fired its Americas head of sales force on October 24, 2018. Articles at the time indicated the Company was struggling to serve customers. Based on this news, the Company’s shares fell 16% on the same day. DXC Technology announced its earnings on November 6, 2018, and reduced its 2019 revenue projection by $800 million. Shares of DXC Technology fell an additional 13% the next day.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall, or Sherin Mahdavian, of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm 

Brian Schall, Esq. 

Sherin Mahdavian, Esq. 

310-301-3335

Cell: 424-303-1964

info@schallfirm.com

www.schallfirm.com

Schall Firm Logo 2.jpg

