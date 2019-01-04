04/01/2019 19:00:00

ONGOING INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Sogou Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Sogou Inc. (“Sogou” or “the Company”) (NYSE: SOGO) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Media outlets reported in June and July 2018 that the Chinese government initiated an investigation of Sogou in June and July 2018. The investigation centered on charges that Sogou did not delete content from its search engine that is illegal under Chinese law. The Company reported that it had put “remedial measures” in place as a result of the investigation on July 30, 2018. These measures included suspending advertising on its platform for a period of ten days. Based on this news, shares of Sogou fell more than 7.5% on the same day.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall, or Sherin Mahdavian, of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm 

Brian Schall, Esq. 

Sherin Mahdavian, Esq. 

310-301-3335

424-303-1964

info@schallfirm.com

www.schallfirm.com

