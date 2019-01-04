04/01/2019 14:00:50

Patient Access Solutions Inc. Engages Investor Relations Firm

Commack, NY, Jan. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Patient Access Solutions, Inc. (OTC PINK: PASO), a provider of technology and management solutions for the healthcare and financial industries has engaged Alpha Street Media to manage investor relations for the Company. 

About Alpha Street Media

Bringing more than 20 years of experience to the micro- and small-cap (OTC or over-the-counter) marketplace, Alpha Street Media (ASM) offers companies a comprehensive investor relations service. Due to the dynamic nature of the marketplace, tailoring projects to meet the needs of the client is key, something that ASM focuses on, unlike the usual 'one package for all clients' that most IR service providers offer.

ASM was founded on the idea that long term investor relations services not only provide results but were also available at reasonable prices, affording companies across the spectrum of the microcap and small cap marketplace with reliable services. The advantage of long term services is the increase of organic following and search engine placement, something that sees more stable results when done on a consistent basis 

and not in one day. While ASM prefers long term relationships, there are times that a company's needs are 'immediate', and we can satisfy those requirements with the same professional level of service.

Alpha Street Media

PASO Investor Relations: Michael Hall

Email: michaelhall@alphastreetmedia.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/cloutonthest

Website: https://alphastreetmedia.com/ 

About Patient Access Solutions Inc.(www.pashealth.com)

Patient Access Solutions Inc.  (PASHealth) is a Healthcare Solutions company which has created a formidable array of technology, management resources and allies to enable it to become an agent of radical change in what has traditionally been a slowly evolving healthcare environment. For more information about the services and products of Patient Access Solutions, please visit our website at www.pashealth.com.  

Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential future plans and objectives of the companies, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, among other things, the following: general economic and business conditions; competition; unexpected changes in technologies and technological advances; ability to commercialize and manufacture products; results of experimental studies; research and development activities; changes in, or failure to comply with, governmental regulations; and the ability to obtain adequate financing in the future. This information is qualified in its entirety by cautionary statements and risk factors disclosure contained in certain of Patient Access Solutions Inc. Securities and Exchange Commission filings available at https://www.sec.gov.

