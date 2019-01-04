04/01/2019 21:53:01

Poseida Therapeutics Appoints Two Independent Directors, Adding Leaders for Compensation and Governance Functions

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Poseida Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging proprietary non-viral gene engineering technologies to create life-saving therapeutics, today announced the expansion of its board of directors with the appointment of Catherine J. Mackey, Ph.D., who will chair Poseida’s compensation committee, and Marcea Bland Lloyd, J.D., who will chair the nominating and governance committee.

“Poseida welcomes Dr. Mackey and Ms. Lloyd as we continue to advance our pipeline of CAR-T cell therapies for liquid and solid tumors,” said Eric Ostertag, M.D., Ph.D., chief executive officer of Poseida. “Our new board members add valuable knowledge and leadership to our efforts in 2019 and beyond.”

Dr. Mackey brings more than 30 years of operating experience in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors. She is currently CEO of CYPrus Therapeutics, chairman of the board of directors of Cour Pharmaceutical Development, and a member of the board of directors of GW Pharmaceuticals as well as Rady Children’s Hospital. Dr. Mackey formerly served as senior vice president of worldwide research and development at Pfizer Inc., where she built Pfizer La Jolla into a primary pharmaceutical research and development site, with over 1,000 employees and a robust drug pipeline. She holds a Ph.D. and a Bachelor of Science in microbiology from Cornell University.

Marcea Bland Lloyd, J.D., has more than 40 years of executive management, operational and legal experience, predominantly in healthcare. She served as chief administrative officer and general counsel of Amylin Pharmaceuticals, prior to the company’s acquisition by Bristol-Myers Squibb. She also served as group senior vice president, chief administrative officer, general counsel and secretary of VHA Inc., a national health care network and spent many years with Medtronic in legal roles including assistant general counsel. Ms. Lloyd is past chairperson of the Executive Leadership Foundation, a former member of the board of directors for California Healthcare Institute and a former associate of the Women Business Leaders of the United States Health Care Industry Foundation. She received a Bachelor of Science/Bachelor of Arts from Knox College and a Juris Doctor degree from Northwestern University.

About Poseida Therapeutics, Inc.

Poseida Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company leveraging proprietary next-generation non-viral, gene engineering technologies to create life-saving therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical need. The company is developing a wholly-owned pipeline of autologous and allogeneic CAR-T product candidates, initially focused on the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Poseida’s product candidates are designed to address the limitations of other CAR-T therapies, including duration of response, the ability to treat solid tumors and safety concerns. P-BCMA-101 is Poseida’s lead CAR-T therapy currently in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.

