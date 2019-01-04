PRIMEFLIGHT AVATION SERVICES ACQUIRES READYJET

Houston, TX, Jan. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PrimeFlight Aviation Services announces it has acquired New York-based aircraft appearance and leather care company, ReadyJet.

“We are excited to expand our current aircraft appearance offerings with ReadyJet’s specialized leather care program and deep clean services,” said Dan Bucaro, CEO of PrimeFlight Aviation Services. “The ReadyJet network extends PrimeFlight’s presence into 18 additional airports, including Toronto and Boston.”

With a presence at 37 airports in the U.S. and Canada, ReadyJet offers a multitude of interior clean, exterior clean, and leather care services including major effort cleans, aircraft carpet care, brightwork, dry washing, wet washing, waxing, leather cleaning, ink removal, and color touch-up. ReadyJet will continue to operate under its brand as a wholly owned subsidiary of PrimeFlight, as PrimeFlight works to integrate the operations into its service network.

“We are excited to join the PrimeFlight team,” President of ReadyJet, Mark Farrington, explained. “Under PrimeFlight’s ownership we will gain access to key resources that will help us to continue to grow and further develop solutions for our customers.”

About PrimeFlight Aviation Services

Headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas, PrimeFlight Aviation Services provides major airlines and airports with ground handling services, aircraft services, into-plane fueling, deicing, and terminal services, as well as general aviation aircraft cleaning and support services, across a national footprint. PrimeFlight is a portfolio company of the Carlyle Group. For more information, visit www.primeflight.com.

