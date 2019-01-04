04/01/2019 19:05:00

Record Number of ASL Interpreters Receive Sorenson Communications-Sponsored Instruction

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In 2018, Sorenson Communications, LLC provided 18,000 hours of instruction to more than 6,000 American Sign Language (ASL) community and video interpreters. Interpreters who qualified received 1,839 continuing education units (CEUs), which are required to maintain professional certification status and to continue to work as professional ASL interpreters.

Programming was provided by Sorenson’s Interpreter Education and Professional Development (IEPD) instructors, who offered 36 different webinar topics related to interpreting skills, self-care, power and privilege, linguistics and ASL, as well as specialized workshops for tri-lingual interpreters. In addition, Sorenson sponsored more than 600 interpreting webinars, individualized language mentoring, small group mentoring discussions, and eLearning.  

Sorenson supported local communities by providing five community workshops held in the United States and Canada, with 284 interpreters attending. As in past years, CEU workshop registration fees were donated to local communities and Deaf groups, including schools, youth camps, sports and senior clubs and interpreter organizations.

During 2018, 84 heritage language users – bilingual hearing participants raised with one or more Deaf parents – participated in programs that prepared them to become community or Video Relay Service (VRS) interpreters. Sorenson also initiated a Deaf Interpreter Academy to raise awareness of best practices in Deaf interpreter teaming and to create opportunities to foster Deaf interpreter development throughout North America.

“As the largest private employer of ASL interpreters in the U.S., Sorenson is dedicated to supporting the communication needs of the Deaf community,” notes Stephanie Criner, executive director of Sorenson’s IEPD team.”

Criner adds, “Our goal is to provide accurate and meaningful interpretation for the Deaf community. When interpreters’ skills are refined, the overall quality of ASL interpreting is elevated. We are committed to providing interpreters with opportunities to receive training, education, and professional development while, at the same time, earning required CEUs to maintain their professional certification status. The instruction also provides a way for interpreters to give back to the community.” 

