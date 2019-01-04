04/01/2019 12:05:00

Resonant Inc. to Present at the 21st Annual Needham Growth Conference

GOLETA, Calif., Jan. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ: RESN), a leader in transforming the way radio frequency, or RF, front-ends are being designed and delivered for mobile handset and wireless devices, is scheduled to present at the 21st Annual Needham Growth Conference in New York City. The event is being held on January 15th and 16th, 2019, at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel.

Resonant management will host one-on-one meetings throughout the day on Wednesday, January 16th and is scheduled to present as follows:

21st Annual Needham Growth Conference

Date:  Wednesday, January 16, 2019

Presentation Time:  10:00 a.m. ET

Location: Lotte New York Palace Hotel

The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay following the live presentation.  The webcast can be viewed at https://ir.resonant.com/events.

To schedule a one-on-one meeting or for more information about the conference, please contact your Needham representative or LHA Investor Relations at resn@lhai.com.

About Resonant Inc.

Resonant (NASDAQ: RESN) is transforming the market for RF front-ends (RFFE) by disrupting the RFFE supply chain through the delivery of solutions that leverage our Infinite Synthesized Network (ISN) software tools platform, capitalize on the breadth of our IP portfolio, and are delivered through our services offerings. In a market that is critically constrained by limited designers, tools and capacity, Resonant addresses these critical problems by providing customers with ever increasing design efficiency, reduced time to market and lower unit costs. Customers leverage Resonant’s disruptive capabilities to design cutting edge filters and modules, while capitalizing on the added stability of a diverse supply chain through Resonant’s fabless ecosystem-the first of its kind. Working with Resonant, customers enhance the connectivity of current mobile devices, while preparing for the demands of emerging 5G applications.

To learn more about Resonant, view the series of videos published on its website that explain Resonant's technologies and market positioning:

What is an RF Filter?

  • RF Filter Innovation

  • Transforming the Mobile Filter Supply Chain

    • For more information, please visit www.resonant.com.

    Resonant uses its website (https://www.resonant.com) and LinkedIn page (https://www.linkedin.com/company/resonant-inc-/) as channels of distribution of information about its products, its planned financial and other announcements, its attendance at upcoming investor and industry conferences, and other matters. Such information may be deemed material information, and Resonant may use these channels to comply with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Therefore, investors should monitor the company’s website and its social media accounts in addition to following the company’s press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, and webcasts.

    About Resonant’s ISN Technology

    Resonant can create designs for difficult bands, modules and other complex RF Front End requirements that we believe have the potential to be manufactured for half the cost and developed in half the time of traditional approaches. ISN is a suite of proprietary mathematical methods, software design tools and network synthesis techniques that enable us to explore a much larger set of possible design solutions that regularly incorporate our proprietary technology. We then quickly deliver design simulations to our customers, which they manufacture or have manufactured by one of our foundry partners. These improved solutions still use Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) or Temperature Compensated Surface Acoustic Wave (TC-SAW) manufacturing methods and perform as well as those using higher cost manufacturing methods such as Bulk Acoustic Wave (BAW). Resonant's method delivers excellent predictability, enabling achievement of the desired product performance in roughly half as many turns through the fab. In addition, because Resonant's models are fundamental, integration with its foundry and fab customers is seamless because its models speak the "fab language" of basic material properties and dimensions.

    Investor Relations Contact:

    Moriah Shilton, LHA Investor Relations 1-415-433-3777 RESN@lhai.com

    RESN Logo.png

    Post comment

    Related debate

    • 1 week
    • 1 month
    • 1 Year
    01 Jan
    I:DAX
    Kære næstbedste venner!   2018 var et fantastisk år. Alle, selv de vulgært rige, tabte pusten i året..
    40
    30 Dec
     
    Her tæt på årsskiftet vil jeg fortælle jer en historie om en helt speciel investeringsoplevelse fra ..
    35
    01 Jan
    I:DAX
    Hvis man skriver det samme 20 år i træk får man ret på et eller andet tidspunkt. Dem der forudsiger ..
    27
    30 Dec
    VELO
      Så er vi nået afslutningen til begyndelsen, hvad er det nu for noget vrøvl? Indtil nu har et unikt..
    23
    28 Dec
    VELO
    Jeg vil gerne benytte årets sidste handelsdag til at sige tak til alle Velo-skribenter for jeres bid..
    23
    01 Jan
    VELO
      Her lidt grove tal og filosofere over i starten af året, mens vi venter på analytikernes estimater..
    18
    31 Dec
    PNDORA
    Nu ved du jo ikke hvad der sker i bestyrelseslokalet, så at kalde dem handlingslammede må være for e..
    18
    03 Jan
     
    Jeg har ikke til hensigt at byde ind med noget af det juridiske, men dette indlæg skal alene ses som..
    17
    02 Jan
    VELO
    Det er rigtigt, jeg fangede ikke VELO under kurs 2.0.   Men har tjent pænt (procentvis) på VELO i 20..
    16
    28 Dec
     
    Det er nok fordi der ikke er nogen der kender den 
    16

    HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

    22/02/2018 10:54:53
    Related news
    28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
    30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
    29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
    FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

    Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

    Related news
    24 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
    13 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
    07 Dec - Director/PDMR Shareholding
    04 Dec - Total voting rights
    22/02/2018 07:00:19
    Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

    Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

    Related news
    21/02/2018 15:25:10
    FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

    Most read news

    • 24 hours
    • 48 hours
    • 1 week
    1
    Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group, Inc. Reports Preliminary and Unaudited Fourth Quarter 2018 Sales Results
    2
    ImmusanT Expands Senior Management Team with Appointment of Thomas A. Shea as Chief Financial Officer
    3
    Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Ribbon, Evoqua, and Welbilt and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
    4
    Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Cheetah, Marriott, CURO, and Loma Negra and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
    5
    UPDATE -- Generex Biotechnology Makes Major Advance On $22 Billion Wound Care Market Announcing Milestone Agreement

    Buy and sell signals

    • Trend
    • Moneymachine

    Latest news

    12:35
    New Research Coverage Highlights Twenty-First Century Fox, Hill-Rom, Amphenol, Imperva, Maximus, and Cambrex — Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2019
    12:30
    Colliers International Completes Acquisition of Market Leader in Virginia
    12:30
    New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for The Blackstone Group, Barnes & Noble, Verastem, Littelfuse, Essendant, and Anworth Mortgage Asset — Factors of Influence, Major Initiatives and Sustained Production
    12:30
    Saia Names Holzgrefe President and COO
    12:25
    New Research Coverage Highlights LKQ, Pacira Pharmaceuticals, WellCare Health Plans, Masimo, Workday, and Potbelly — Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2019
    12:20
    Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Ecolab, Arrow Electronics, Keysight Technologies, Myriad Genetics, Bristow Group, and IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S.A — Discovering Underlying Factors of Influence
    12:13
    Monthly Return
    12:08
    Announcement
    12:06
    CopperPoint Adopts a New Mutual Insurance Holding Company Structure

    Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
    Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
    Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
     
    04 January 2019 12:54:19
    (UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
    Version: LiveBranchBuild_20190102.1 - EUROWEB4 - 2019-01-04 13:54:19 - 2019-01-04 12:54:19 - 1000 - Website: OKAY