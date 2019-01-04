Rodizio Grill® launches Rodizio OnFire

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rodizio Grill® The Brazilian Steakhouse™ launches Rodizio OnFire – a limited-time featured menu highlighting a few spicy re-imaginings of Rodizio favorites, like Top-Sirloin with Serrano, Peppercorn Steak, Cayenne-Cinnamon Pineapple and much more.

“Brazil is a melting pot of cultures which has created a wide range of flavors enjoyed all over the country,” said Duda Goulart, Rodizio Grill’s Executive Chef. “Rodizio OnFire is a playful event meant to mix some of that spicy variety into our signature items. Malagueta pepper, for example, is a type of chili pepper commonly used in Brazil. We’ve infused Malagueta pepper, as well as many other popular spices here in the United States, throughout these brand-new recipes. I’m excited to bring our guests a little heat, which can be enjoyed along with all our traditional menu items.”

During Rodizio OnFire, guests can enjoy Peppercorn Steak, Top Sirloin with Serrano, Cayenne-Cinnamon Pineapple, Sweet & Spicy Chicken, Spicy Chicken Salad, Habanero Lime Salad, Picadinho Chili (Traditional Gaucho stew) and more. For those who prefer more mild flavors, Rodizio’s traditional dinner menu will still be served. Rodizio OnFire dinner menu is taking place nightly now through February at participating locations, for no additional charge.

For more information or to make a reservation, visit Rodizio.com.

About Rodizio Grill®:

Established in 1995, Rodizio Grill® The Brazilian Steakhouse™ is the first authentic Brazilian steakhouse in the U.S. Its all-inclusive menu offers unlimited Brazilian appetizers, over 30 gourmet salads, and rotisserie grilled meats and grilled items, carved tableside by Rodizio Gauchos. For more information, visit RodizioGrill.com.

