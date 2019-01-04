04/01/2019 18:09:26

Rodizio Grill® launches Rodizio OnFire

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rodizio Grill® The Brazilian Steakhouse™ launches Rodizio OnFire – a limited-time featured menu highlighting a few spicy re-imaginings of Rodizio favorites, like Top-Sirloin with Serrano, Peppercorn Steak, Cayenne-Cinnamon Pineapple and much more.

“Brazil is a melting pot of cultures which has created a wide range of flavors enjoyed all over the country,” said Duda Goulart, Rodizio Grill’s Executive Chef. “Rodizio OnFire is a playful event meant to mix some of that spicy variety into our signature items. Malagueta pepper, for example, is a type of chili pepper commonly used in Brazil. We’ve infused Malagueta pepper, as well as many other popular spices here in the United States, throughout these brand-new recipes. I’m excited to bring our guests a little heat, which can be enjoyed along with all our traditional menu items.”

During Rodizio OnFire, guests can enjoy Peppercorn Steak, Top Sirloin with Serrano, Cayenne-Cinnamon Pineapple, Sweet & Spicy Chicken, Spicy Chicken Salad, Habanero Lime Salad, Picadinho Chili (Traditional Gaucho stew) and more. For those who prefer more mild flavors, Rodizio’s traditional dinner menu will still be served. Rodizio OnFire dinner menu is taking place nightly now through February at participating locations, for no additional charge.

For more information or to make a reservation, visit Rodizio.com.

About Rodizio Grill®:

Established in 1995, Rodizio Grill® The Brazilian Steakhouse™ is the first authentic Brazilian steakhouse in the U.S. Its all-inclusive menu offers unlimited Brazilian appetizers, over 30 gourmet salads, and rotisserie grilled meats and grilled items, carved tableside by Rodizio Gauchos. For more information, visit RodizioGrill.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8392720f-0a50-4e97-a4d8-2f1a0b98460f

Contact: Ashlee Hille

Director of Marketing

marketing@rodiziogrill.com

Rodizio Grill logo jpg.JPG

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
01 Jan
I:DAX
Kære næstbedste venner!   2018 var et fantastisk år. Alle, selv de vulgært rige, tabte pusten i året..
40
30 Dec
 
Her tæt på årsskiftet vil jeg fortælle jer en historie om en helt speciel investeringsoplevelse fra ..
35
01 Jan
I:DAX
Hvis man skriver det samme 20 år i træk får man ret på et eller andet tidspunkt. Dem der forudsiger ..
27
30 Dec
VELO
  Så er vi nået afslutningen til begyndelsen, hvad er det nu for noget vrøvl? Indtil nu har et unikt..
23
01 Jan
VELO
  Her lidt grove tal og filosofere over i starten af året, mens vi venter på analytikernes estimater..
18
31 Dec
PNDORA
Nu ved du jo ikke hvad der sker i bestyrelseslokalet, så at kalde dem handlingslammede må være for e..
18
03 Jan
 
Jeg har ikke til hensigt at byde ind med noget af det juridiske, men dette indlæg skal alene ses som..
17
02 Jan
VELO
Det er rigtigt, jeg fangede ikke VELO under kurs 2.0.   Men har tjent pænt (procentvis) på VELO i 20..
17
01 Jan
DANSKE
Danske Bank, Nordea, Nykredit og Swebank er de fire stor banker som har været i bank-syndikatet der ..
15
29 Dec
 
Hold fast jeg åbnede min nordnet her til morgen og jeg har modtaget 1.423.961,33 kr. Aner ikke hvor ..
15

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
24 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
13 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
07 Dec - Director/PDMR Shareholding
04 Dec - Total voting rights
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group, Inc. Reports Preliminary and Unaudited Fourth Quarter 2018 Sales Results
2
UPDATE -- Generex Biotechnology Makes Major Advance On $22 Billion Wound Care Market Announcing Milestone Agreement
3
Nexus Energy Retains Well-Known OTC Markets Analyst, George Sharp, as Advisor
4
LGI Homes, Inc. Appoints Laura Miller to Board of Directors
5
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Ribbon, Evoqua, and Welbilt and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

19:30
Stryker to host conference call on January 29, 2019
19:05
Record Number of ASL Interpreters Receive Sorenson Communications-Sponsored Instruction
19:00
Los Alamos Named Best Place to Raise a Family in New Mexico
19:00
ONGOING INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Sogou Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
18:30
Acuity Brands Declares Quarterly Dividend
18:30
ONGOING INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
18:30
Bryn Mawr Trust Announces Adam Bonanno as SVP, Chief Technology Officer
18:12
Mass Innovation Nights Partners with Workbar for Startup Showcase at Newly Opened Burlington Location
18:10
Lehman Brothers UK Capital Funding V LP: Notice to Holders of the Preferred Securities

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
04 January 2019 19:49:06
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20190102.1 - EUROWEB5 - 2019-01-04 20:49:06 - 2019-01-04 19:49:06 - 1000 - Website: OKAY