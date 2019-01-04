#SeeHerWork Campaign Launches Inaugural Event in Houston to Advocate for Gender Specific Safety Standards

Houston #SeeHerWork Event Details:

Date: Tuesday, January 8, 2019

Time: 12:00 p.m. -1:00 p.m. CST (Check-in at 11:30 a.m.)

Location: Hermann Square - 900 Smith St, Houston, TX 77002 (Northeast side of Square)

Cost: Free

HOUSTON, Jan. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SeeHerWork , a company that designs, manufactures and sells workwear, safety equipment, and other job-specific products for women, today announced the #SeeHerWork event series, taking place in Houston, San Francisco, Detroit and Washington, D.C. The events will not only bring together trade workers, community members and local politicians to share stories about the barriers to entry, inclusion and retention women face in the workforce due to ill-fitting Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), but will also raise awareness to the unfair trade practices in the safety industry by major manufacturers that are suppressing innovations like SeeHerWork and putting employees at greater risk to retain market share. The first #SeeHerWork awareness event will take place on Tuesday, January 8, 2019 in Houston, Texas.

The #SeeHerWork event series will provide a safe space for the first public dialogue about the current workwear Fit Compliance standards set by the American National Standards Institute (ANSI) and call on Congress for stricter penalties towards unfair trade practices by major manufacturers that are suppressing safety innovations like SeeHerWork through some of these standards. “Working alongside other women to help rebuild in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey, I saw first-hand how dangerous and difficult it is for them to perform daily jobs due to ill-fitting gear,” said Jane Harvey, CEO, SeeHerWork. “Women have gone decades without the right clothing and equipment to perform their jobs, and addressing this is the first step to fill empty labor positions today.”

“SeeHerWork is correct. There aren’t solutions for women, and this isn’t the only area that has had suppressed innovation. Being a global distributor, we can say that this change for women is absolutely doable,” said Anna Page, AMECO, Global PPE Manager. “The way of the future is customized PPE programs to help employers who want easy, cost-effective purchasing, but not at the risk of negatively impacting safety and performance. Proactive planning of innovation and inclusion is saving lives and increasing productivity; unlike the current status quo that is placing employers at risk.”

“SeeHerWork is highlighting the hurdles that are a challenge to innovation in the safety industry,” said Forrest Hester, ANSI/SAIA A92.24 Sub-Committee – Secretary, Tutus Solutions, LLC – Founder/CSH. “Today, major manufacturers suppress innovation in a variety of ways to keep their market share. SeeHerWork is filling a need in the industry that is actively being ignored. We look forward to working with SeeHerWork to improve safety in the industry and bring awareness to unfair trade practices that are putting lives at risk.”

Get Involved:

Share your story using the hashtag #SeeHerWork. For information on future #SeeHerWork awareness events, visit: https://seeherwork.com/pages/get-involved

Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) Elects SeeHerWork CEO Jane Harvey to Board of Directors

Jane Henry, CEO of SeeHerWork, has been named to the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) Board of Directors, with a three-year term beginning in January 2019. WBENC is the nation’s largest certifier of women-owned businesses and leader in women’s business development.

The election recognizes name’s active commitment to WBENC as a WBENC-Certified Women's Business Enterprise (WBE) and a member of the Women's Enterprise Forum, which serves in an advisory capacity to the WBENC Board, providing input and feedback on WBENC programs and other matters.

“Jane has been a tremendous partner to WBENC over the years,” says Pamela Prince-Eason, WBENC President & CEO. “We are proud and honored that she will be bringing her talent and expertise to the WBENC Board of Directors."

About SeeHerWork

SeeHerWork designs, manufactures and sells workwear, safety equipment, and other job-specific products to help women in commercial and industrial careers stay safe and aid them in performing at their highest level. Most options available for women today are for men. Items that work for both genders are rare, yet women need properly fitted clothing and equipment to be safe. In addition to protecting women from hazards, well-fitting products inspire greater confidence, allowing them to feel strong and unrestrained while performing day-to-day job duties. For more information please visit: https://seeherwork.com/

About WBENC

WBENC is the largest third-party certifier of businesses owned, controlled, and operated by women in the United States. WBENC partners with 14 Regional Partner Organizations (RPOs) to provide its world-class standard of certification to women-owned businesses throughout the country. WBENC is also the nation's leading advocate of women-owned businesses and entrepreneurs. Throughout the year, WBENC provides business development opportunities for member corporations, government agencies and more than 14,000 certified women-owned businesses at events and other forums. Learn more at www.wbenc.org

To schedule interviews with SeeHerWork, please contact Zach Vito or Barbara Wichmann of ARTÉMIA Communications at (415) 351-2227 or via email at z.vito@artemia.com and b.wichmann@artemia.com.

Contact: ARTÉMIA Communications

Barbara Wichmann/Zach Vito

b.wichmann@artemia.com; z.vito@artemia.com

+1 (415) 351-2227