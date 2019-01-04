04/01/2019 19:30:00

Stryker to host conference call on January 29, 2019

Related content
26 Dec - 
Consolidated Research: 2019 Summary Expectations for Ne..
04 Dec - 
Stryker increases dividend 11%, declaring a $0.52 per s..
27 Nov - 
Stryker announces pricing of €2.25 billion senior notes..

Kalamazoo, Michigan, Jan. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stryker (NYSE:SYK) announced that it will host a conference call on Tuesday, January 29, 2019 at 4:30 p.m., Eastern Time, to discuss the Company's operating results for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 and provide an operational update. Final operating results for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 will be released at 4:05 p.m. that day.

To participate in the conference call dial (866) 393-4306 (domestic) or (734) 385-2616 (international) and be prepared to provide conference ID number 5365367 to the operator.

A simultaneous webcast of the call will be accessible via the Company's website at www.stryker.com. The call will be archived on the Investor Relations page of this site.

A recording of the call will also be available from 8:00 p.m., Eastern Time, on Tuesday, January 29, 2019, until 11:59 p.m., Eastern Time, on Tuesday, February 5, 2019. To hear this recording, you may dial (855) 859-2056 (domestic) or (404) 537-3406 (international) and enter conference ID number 5365367.

Stryker is one of the world’s leading medical technology companies and, together with its customers, is driven to make healthcare better. The company offers innovative products and services in Orthopaedics, Medical and Surgical, and Neurotechnology and Spine that help improve patient and hospital outcomes. More information is available at www.stryker.com.

Contacts

For investor inquiries please contact:

Katherine A. Owen, Stryker, 269-385-2600 or katherine.owen@stryker.com

For media inquiries please contact:

Yin Becker, Stryker, 269-385-2600 or yin.becker@stryker.com

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

19:30 SYK
Stryker to host conference call on January 29, 2019
26 Dec NEE
Consolidated Research: 2019 Summary Expectations for NextEra Energy, Gogo, Stryker, Aerohive Networks, Adtalem Global Education, and RCI Hospitality — Fundamental Analysis, Key Performance Indications
04 Dec SYK
Stryker increases dividend 11%, declaring a $0.52 per share quarterly dividend
27 Nov SYK
Stryker announces pricing of €2.25 billion senior notes offering
20 Nov SYK
Stryker to participate in Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference
19 Nov SYK
K2M Group Holdings, Inc. Announces Fundamental Change With Respect to its 3.00% Convertible Senior Notes due 2025 and 4.125% Convertible Senior Notes due 2036
09 Nov SYK
Stryker completes acquisition of K2M
06 Nov HCP
Report: Developing Opportunities within Stryker, Anavex Life Sciences, Engility, Baker Hughes, a GE company, GlycoMimetics, and HCP — Future Expectations, Projections Moving into 2018
25 Oct SYK
Stryker reports third quarter 2018 operating results
23 Oct SYK
Stryker completes acquisition of Invuity, Inc.

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
24 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
13 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
07 Dec - Director/PDMR Shareholding
04 Dec - Total voting rights
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group, Inc. Reports Preliminary and Unaudited Fourth Quarter 2018 Sales Results
2
UPDATE -- Generex Biotechnology Makes Major Advance On $22 Billion Wound Care Market Announcing Milestone Agreement
3
Nexus Energy Retains Well-Known OTC Markets Analyst, George Sharp, as Advisor
4
LGI Homes, Inc. Appoints Laura Miller to Board of Directors
5
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Ribbon, Evoqua, and Welbilt and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Related stock quotes

Stryker Corporation 157.06 3.0% Stock price increasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

21:10
Sterling Bancorp to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Results
21:05
Atara Biotherapeutics to Participate in the 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
21:02
Fibrocor and Galapagos sign partnership in fibrosis
21:02
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces a Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Immunomedics, Inc. - IMMU
21:00
City National Bank Celebrates 65 Years of Success
20:45
Mobi724 Global Solutions Announces Private Placement Financing
20:38
‘Red Dead Redemption 2’, ‘God of War’ and ‘Marvel’s Spider-Man’ Lead 19th Game Developers Choice Awards Nominees
20:30
Entegra Financial Corp. Announces Date for Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call
20:20
Meritage Homes Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast Scheduled for January 31, 2019

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
04 January 2019 21:28:08
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20190102.1 - EUROWEB3 - 2019-01-04 22:28:08 - 2019-01-04 21:28:08 - 1000 - Website: OKAY