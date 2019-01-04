The Rideshare Law Firm Hosts a New Year Celebration for Uber and Lyft Drivers, “The Unsung Heroes”

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Jan. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Rideshare Law Firm is a new law firm founded by Daniel Lavi, PC. The company extends the following invitation to drivers and passengers:

"Our firm seeks to represent drivers of rideshare companies such as Uber and Lyft, as well as their passengers who have been involved in vehicle accidents. Our mission is to protect drivers who earn their primary or supplemental income and the passengers who entrust Uber, Lyft or the countless other rideshare platforms as their trusted mode of transportation.

We have learned during our outreach to the drivers of these mega rideshare companies that there was a lack of planning or hosting of events to celebrate the often-thankless work that Uber and Lyft drivers do during the Holiday season. Every night, thousands of people get home safely after celebrating the Holidays with their friends, families and coworkers while the drivers work endless hours with little or no appreciation.

We, at The Rideshare Law Firm recognize the value and importance of the drivers of all rideshare companies. As a sign of gratitude for their unsung work we are throwing you a special event. We would like to partner or share our event with Keyes Mission Hills Hyundai to help accomplish this goal and celebrate those we consider unsung heroes.

We want our local and surrounding communities to see the same value and importance of these drivers as we do. If you are a driver yourself, we would be ecstatic to have you, if you have a friend or driver that you have kept in touch with from a ride, please pass this invite along to them."

Heroes of New Years

January 14th, 2018

8pm

DTLA

Please RSVP @ uberlyftlaw.com/heroesofnewyears

Autumn Dubra

The Ride Share Law Firm

autumn@uberlyftcrash.com

909.243.3705