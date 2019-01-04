04/01/2019 07:14:39

The Rideshare Law Firm Hosts a New Year Celebration for Uber and Lyft Drivers, “The Unsung Heroes”

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Jan. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Rideshare Law Firm is a new law firm founded by Daniel Lavi, PC. The company extends the following invitation to drivers and passengers:

"Our firm seeks to represent drivers of rideshare companies such as Uber and Lyft, as well as their passengers who have been involved in vehicle accidents. Our mission is to protect drivers who earn their primary or supplemental income and the passengers who entrust Uber, Lyft or the countless other rideshare platforms as their trusted mode of transportation. 

We have learned during our outreach to the drivers of these mega rideshare companies that there was a lack of planning or hosting of events to celebrate the often-thankless work that Uber and Lyft drivers do during the Holiday season. Every night, thousands of people get home safely after celebrating the Holidays with their friends, families and coworkers while the drivers work endless hours with little or no appreciation. 

We, at The Rideshare Law Firm recognize the value and importance of the drivers of all rideshare companies. As a sign of gratitude for their unsung work we are throwing you a special event. We would like to partner or share our event with Keyes Mission Hills Hyundai to help accomplish this goal and celebrate those we consider unsung heroes.

We want our local and surrounding communities to see the same value and importance of these drivers as we do. If you are a driver yourself, we would be ecstatic to have you, if you have a friend or driver that you have kept in touch with from a ride, please pass this invite along to them."

Heroes of New Years

January 14th, 2018

8pm

DTLA

Please RSVP @ uberlyftlaw.com/heroesofnewyears

Autumn Dubra

The Ride Share Law Firm

autumn@uberlyftcrash.com

909.243.3705

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
01 Jan
I:DAX
Kære næstbedste venner!   2018 var et fantastisk år. Alle, selv de vulgært rige, tabte pusten i året..
40
30 Dec
 
Her tæt på årsskiftet vil jeg fortælle jer en historie om en helt speciel investeringsoplevelse fra ..
35
01 Jan
I:DAX
Hvis man skriver det samme 20 år i træk får man ret på et eller andet tidspunkt. Dem der forudsiger ..
27
30 Dec
VELO
  Så er vi nået afslutningen til begyndelsen, hvad er det nu for noget vrøvl? Indtil nu har et unikt..
23
28 Dec
VELO
Jeg vil gerne benytte årets sidste handelsdag til at sige tak til alle Velo-skribenter for jeres bid..
23
01 Jan
VELO
  Her lidt grove tal og filosofere over i starten af året, mens vi venter på analytikernes estimater..
18
31 Dec
PNDORA
Nu ved du jo ikke hvad der sker i bestyrelseslokalet, så at kalde dem handlingslammede må være for e..
18
02 Jan
VELO
Det er rigtigt, jeg fangede ikke VELO under kurs 2.0.   Men har tjent pænt (procentvis) på VELO i 20..
16
28 Dec
 
Det er nok fordi der ikke er nogen der kender den 
16
01 Jan
DANSKE
Danske Bank, Nordea, Nykredit og Swebank er de fire stor banker som har været i bank-syndikatet der ..
15

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
24 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
13 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
07 Dec - Director/PDMR Shareholding
04 Dec - Total voting rights
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Atara Biotherapeutics Announces Planned Chief Executive Officer Transition
2
Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group, Inc. Reports Preliminary and Unaudited Fourth Quarter 2018 Sales Results
3
ImmusanT Expands Senior Management Team with Appointment of Thomas A. Shea as Chief Financial Officer
4
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Ribbon, Evoqua, and Welbilt and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
5
UPDATE -- Generex Biotechnology Makes Major Advance On $22 Billion Wound Care Market Announcing Milestone Agreement

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

08:43
Net Asset Value(s)
08:42
Net Asset Value(s)
07:37
Lift of Suspension in Nicoccino Holding AB at FNSE (3/19)
07:14
The Rideshare Law Firm Hosts a New Year Celebration for Uber and Lyft Drivers, “The Unsung Heroes”
07:00
ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Announces IND Submission for ASLAN003 to U.S. FDA and Conclusion of 30-Day Review Period
06:31
VYZULTA Approved in Canada by Nicox's Partner
06:31
Exercises with stock options of Nokia Corporation
06:16
Basilea presenting at the 37th Annual J. P. Morgan Healthcare Conference - delivering on its strategy
06:00
Start of Day

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
04 January 2019 09:00:13
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20190102.1 - EUROWEB7 - 2019-01-04 10:00:13 - 2019-01-04 09:00:13 - 1000 - Website: OKAY