The Waldorf Center Celebrates 25 Years

PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Sept. 19, The Waldorf Center for Plastic Surgery in Portland, OR, officially marked 25 years in business with an open house featuring drinks, hors d’oeuvres, prizes, specials, and more.

Prior to 1993, The Waldorf Center was known as Northwest Aesthetic Laser Center. Since the change, the practice has grown to encompass a wide range of both nonsurgical treatments and surgical procedures, all chosen for the menu of services with diverse patients in mind.

Led by board-certified plastic surgeons Dr. Kathleen Waldorf and Dr. Rachel Streu, the center’s team is made up of certified physician assistants, a nurse practitioner, Bachelor of Science Degree in Nursing-level nurses, medical aestheticians and assistants, and an administrative staff. They all work together to embody the practice’s stated mission of seeking to improve upon perfection—a motivation that reflects the beauty of a nautilus shell. The mathematical swirl of that natural form is also reflected in The Waldorf Center’s tagline: “The Art and Science of Beauty.”

Pairing an aesthetic eye with rigorous education and training to use the latest in advanced technology, Drs. Waldorf and Streu, and the rest of the team, have striven for years to deliver quality results in a comfortable environment. Nonsurgical treatments are performed in the office, while surgical procedures can happen in the fully equipped Wilshire Surgery Center on site.

Nonsurgical options include injectable neuromodulators and dermal fillers, laser and light treatments, temperature- or radiofrequency-based fat reduction, hair restoration, feminine rejuvenation, and more.

Surgical options are generally divided into three categories: breast, body, and face. Available choices include breast augmentation, lifts, and reduction; tummy tucks, liposuction, and other body contouring; facelifts; rhinoplasty; eyelid surgery; and more. There is also a focus on reconstruction, helping to rebuild the breast mound for women dealing with breast cancer, to keep the skin looking as healthy and beautiful as possible after a skin cancer excision or similar treatment, and to repair cleft lips and palates.

The mission to restore patients also extends far beyond The Waldorf Center’s walls, as Dr. Waldorf has a commitment to worldwide action. Recent activities that benefit the global community have included medical mission trips with the Project Vietnam Foundation and Faces of Hope, both of which involve repairing cleft lips and palates for children in poor communities.

Find out more about how The Waldorf Center is celebrating 25 years of bringing more beauty to the world—and what’s to come for this piece of the Portland community. Visit waldorfcenter.com, send a message online, or call 503-646-0101.

