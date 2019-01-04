04/01/2019 17:25:00

Total Voting Rights

Related content
30 Nov - 
Total Voting Rights
05 Nov - 
External Board Appointment
31 Oct - 
Total Voting Rights

BODYCOTE PLC - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

London, January 4

BODYCOTE PLC (the “Company”)

Total Voting Rights

31 December 2018

In conformity with DTR5.6.1R, the Company notifies the market of the following:

As at the date of this announcement, the Company’s issued share capital consists of 191,456,172 ordinary shares with a nominal value of 17 3/11th pence each (“Ordinary Shares”), with voting rights.  The Company does not hold any shares in Treasury.

Therefore, the total number of Ordinary Shares with voting rights is 191,456,172.

The above figure of 191,456,172 Ordinary Shares may be used by shareholders in the Company as the “denominator” for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Financial Services Authority’s disclosure and transparency rules.

Contact for queries:

U Ball, Company Secretary: Springwood Court, Macclesfield, SK10 2XF Tel: 01625 505300

Bodycote plc LEI 213800V93QFW53NB7Y29

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

17:25 E:BOY
Total Voting Rights
30 Nov E:BOY
Total Voting Rights
05 Nov E:BOY
External Board Appointment
31 Oct E:BOY
Total Voting Rights
18 Oct E:BOY
Holding(s) in Company
11 Oct E:BOY
Director/PDMR Shareholding
28 Sep E:BOY
Total Voting Rights
07 Sep E:BOY
Director/PDMR Shareholding
31 Aug E:BOY
Total Voting Rights
16 Aug E:BOY
Holding(s) in Company

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
24 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
13 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
07 Dec - Director/PDMR Shareholding
04 Dec - Total voting rights
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group, Inc. Reports Preliminary and Unaudited Fourth Quarter 2018 Sales Results
2
UPDATE -- Generex Biotechnology Makes Major Advance On $22 Billion Wound Care Market Announcing Milestone Agreement
3
LGI Homes, Inc. Appoints Laura Miller to Board of Directors
4
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Ribbon, Evoqua, and Welbilt and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
5
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Cheetah, Marriott, CURO, and Loma Negra and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Related stock quotes

Bodycote PLC ORD 17 3/11.. 714.08 -1.7% Stock price decreasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

17:47
Solar Capital Ltd. Schedules the Release of its Financial Results for the Quarter and Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2018
17:43
ONGOING INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against DXC Technology Company and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
17:39
Santa Fe Gold Announces Acquisition of Fully Permitted Billali, Jim Crow and Imperial Mines for $10 Million
17:37
CORRECTED RELEASE – Synalloy Announces ASTI Closing; Projections for 2018 and 2019
17:36
Angion Completes Equity Financing and Appoints Senior Executives
17:25
Total Voting Rights
17:22
Transaction in Own Shares
17:20
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Regarding Whether the Sale of Ohr Pharmaceutical, Inc. to NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. is Fair to Shareholders
17:17
INVESTOR ACTION NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Immunomedics, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
04 January 2019 18:09:34
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20190102.1 - EUROWEB4 - 2019-01-04 19:09:34 - 2019-01-04 18:09:34 - 1000 - Website: OKAY