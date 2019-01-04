VYZULTA Approved in Canada by Nicox's Partner

...............................................

January 4, 2019 - release at 7:30 am CET

Sophia Antipolis, France

Nicox SA (Euronext Paris: FR0013018124, COX), an international ophthalmology company, today announced that its partner has received approval in Canada of VYZULTATM (latanoprostene bunod ophthalmic solution), 0.024%. Bausch + Lomb, a leading global eye health company and wholly owned subsidiary of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) and exclusive global licensee for VYZULTATM, announced the approval yesterday. VYZULTATM is indicated for the reduction of intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

Michele Garufi, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Nicox, said:"The Canadian approval of VYZULTA, its first approval outside the U.S., is excellent news and sets the stage for what we believe should be a strong year for Nicox. In 2019 we anticipate for ZERVIATE a U.S. commercial launch by our partner Eyevance and potential additional licensing agreements in other geographies. Therefore, between the revenues from VYZULTA royalties from Bausch + Lomb and the future royalty streams from ZERVIATE, we look forward to a continuous and progressive income for Nicox for the next several years."

Nicox receives increasing tiered net royalties of 6% to 12% on global sales of VYZULTATM as well as up to $150 million in net sales milestones linked to global sales.