Weight Loss Industry Pioneer Offers Personal and Customized Mediterranean Diet Support

Portland, ME, Jan. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Year after year, the Mediterranean Diet continues to be listed among the top diets as recommended by medical professionals for nearly 20 years. While many other diets and extreme diet philosophies have come and gone, this way of eating has persisted and it’s no surprise. There are several reasons why the Mediterranean diet is considered the most recommended diet amongst physicians and health professionals. First, the diet has a primary focus on plant-based foods such as fibrous vegetables, legumes, nuts, olive oil and some fruit. This results in a higher level of monounsaturated fats which keep the heart healthy by reducing ‘bad’ LDL cholesterol levels, while increasing ‘good’ HDL cholesterol levels along with helping to reduce plaque buildup in the arterial walls. Additionally, the fiber content of the Mediterranean diet is higher than most standard diets and weight loss protocols combined, resulting in a positive impact on blood sugar and colon health.

Secondly, the Mediterranean diet has undergone some of the most extensive research of any diet or lifestyle plans, consistently revealing many health benefits such as:

⁃ Reducing cardiac risk factors

⁃ Reducing the risk of cancer

⁃ Protecting against type 2 diabetes

⁃ Reduces risk of Alzheimer’s disease

⁃ Reduces risk of Parkinson’s disease

⁃ Encourages weight loss

⁃ Reduces inflammation

⁃ May improve pain

⁃ May improve fertility

⁃ Increases lifespan

Lastly, one major benefit for Mediterranean dieters is its flexibility, the variety of foods allowed rivals most diets, which only adds to its many health benefits. The foods which are to be avoided are the generally already known offenders of highly processed carbohydrates and sugar, along with trans fats and hydrogenated oils. These processed foods are often the culprits behind heart disease, diabetes, inflammation, obesity, and several other health conditions. Overall, the Mediterranean diet is definitely one worth trying. Diet Doc, the nation’s leading medical weight loss program offers an easy, telemedicine protocol for new Mediterranean dieters. Their team of nutritionists, certified doctors and weight loss coaches can guide you by phone or email regarding the right foods to purchase, offer recipe advice, provide powerful prescriptions to eliminate cravings, and help you achieve your optimal health and weight loss goals. Available around the clock, Diet Doc’s professional team can assist you with meal planning and advise you on what to order when eating out to keep you on track!

Interested in personalized Mediterranean diet help from Diet Doc? New patients can call or easily and effortlessly visit https: https://www.dietdoc.com to complete an initial comprehensive, yet simple, health questionnaire and schedule an immediate personal, no-cost consultation. DietDoc’s physicians all received specialized training in nutritional science and fast weight loss. DietDoc reviews each patient’s health history to create a personalized diet plan geared for fast weight loss, or that addresses life-long issues causing weight loss to slow down or stop.  Nutritionists work personally with each patient and use their own algorithm to craft meal and snack plans that are compatible with each patient’s age, gender, activity level, food preferences, nutritional needs and medical conditions. They combine these state-of-the-art diet plans with pure, prescription diet products that enable their patients to resist the temptation to reach for sugary snacks, eliminate fatigue and curb the appetite. Over 97% of DietDoc patients report incredible weight loss results with the majority losing between 10-15 lbs. or more pounds per month.

At Diet Doc, all patients gain unlimited access to the best minds in the business. Their staff of doctors, nurses, nutritionists and coaches are available six days per week to answer questions, offer suggestions, address concerns and lend their professional guidance and support. Because of this, more and more people are turning to Diet Doc for their weight management needs. Diet plans are tailored to be specific to the needs of those of any age, gender, shape or size and for those who are struggling to lose that final 10-20 pounds to those who must lose 100 pounds or more. Call today to request a private, confidential, no-cost online consultation.  

About the Company:

Diet Doc is the nation's leader in medical, weight loss offering a full line of prescription medication, doctor, nurse and nutritional coaching support.  For over a decade, Diet Doc  has produced a sophisticated, doctor designed weight loss program that addresses each individual specific health need to promote fast, safe and long-term weight loss.   

Diet Doc Contact Information:

Providing Care Across The USA

Headquarters:

Escondido, CA

(800)  581-5038

 info@dietdoc.com

https://www.dietdoc.com

 

Disclaimer: The statements made regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. The efficacy of these products has not been confirmed by FDA-approved research. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. All information presented here is not meant as a substitute for or alternative to information from healthcare practitioners. Please consult your healthcare professional about potential interactions or other possible complications before using any product. The Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act requires this notice.

 

