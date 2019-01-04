WishBone Medical’s response to OrthoPediatrics press release

“Both the motion and OrthoPediatrics’ case as a whole are without merit and OP knows it. OP is merely trying to use this litigation to intimidate WishBone Medical by trying to outspend us on lawyers. We have new, innovative, and better orthopedic products for kids. We know it; they know it. It’s really that simple. But OP sees this as a threat to their profits, so they are trying to use the litigation process to hamper and spy on WishBone. It’s dishonorable; and it won’t work. We are very confident in our case and we will be asking the court for a trial date as soon as available so that we can put an end to OP’s anti-competitive and cowardly tactics,” said Nick Deeter, CEO of WishBone Medical.

WishBone is a pediatric orthopedic company dedicated to the unmet needs of children suffering from orthopedic challenges. Our commitment is to provide global access to anatomically appropriate innovative implants and instruments in sterile packed, single use, disposable kits. WishBone was started two years ago by Nick Deeter and has been called by OrthoStreams “the undisputed pioneer of orthopedic implants for kids.” Nick Deeter was also the founder of OrthoPediatrics, which he started in 2006. Nick is deeply saddened in the way he is being treated by his former company.

Nick Deeter welcomes competition. In a recent interview, Nick commented, “We are operating in a $2.5 billion market where 95% of the implants were not designed for children. It’s an appalling statistic…I would welcome the competition to improve outcomes for children.” Sadly, this legal campaign by OP is designed to eliminate fair competition while doing nothing to promote improved outcomes for children.

WishBone fully expects to be vindicated in this lawsuit. We look forward to having it behind us so that we can continue to build our company. We have recently announced the acquisition of Red Star Contract Manufacturing (sterile packaging and injection molding), Response Ortho (an orthopedic company with 34 product systems in operation since 2004), and a licensing agreement for a guided growth plate. With these acquisitions, WishBone will have the most complete line of pediatric orthopedics in the industry and our line will have the added benefit of being sterile packed. It is a winning combination that will ultimately lead to our market win, and more importantly, provide better access for children’s orthopedic needs.

WishBone Medical is a global pediatric orthopedic company, committed to providing anatomically appropriate innovative implants and instruments in sterile packed, single use, disposable kits, to prevent infection, reduce overall costs for our customers and achieve the best outcomes for children around the world who are still growing. WishBone Medical currently has 42 pediatric orthopedic product systems with operations in Warsaw, IN, Istanbul, Turkey, and Singapore.

