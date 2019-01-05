05/01/2019 05:58:30

Introducing Toronto’s New Cup of Té

TORONTO, Jan. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taylor Lindsay-Noel, is more than just the owner of a newly launched organic loose-leaf tea line based out of Toronto; this ambitious and awe-inspiring Canadian is the living personification of perseverance in the midst of calamity. Taylor’s story is one that does more than just inspire people with her grit and tenacity in the face of misfortune but demonstrates just how powerful it is to elevate one’s grief and materialize it into something profoundly greater.

10 years ago, Taylor was a national gymnast, representing Canada while she competed around the world; she was proudly a front-runner for Canada in the 2012 Summer Olympics. As misfortune would have it, Taylor suffered a great accident under the direction of a former coach that ultimately left her paralyzed from the neck down, leaving her a quadriplegic for life.

Determined to overcome this adversity and to transform it into something deeply powerful, Taylor elevated a life-defining situation into a passion that has led her to become a flourishing entrepreneur. Cup of Té, a specialty loose-leaf tea brand, came to fruition as a direct result of Taylor’s unwavering love for creating; her masterful blends of organic loose-leaf teas each, artfully and unabashedly, tells a story that will unquestionably delight the senses. With the highest quality of classics like Organic Sencha Green, Organic Jasmine and Organic Earl Grey, these aromatic heritage blends are the go-to for anyone looking for something savoury yet familiar. For more unique and rich blends, Cup of Té provides a wholesome range of Berry, Coconut, Lemon Ginger, Chai and more for those looking for something with decadence.

Each and every Cup of Té  is crafted with premium quality, fresh and organic botanicals. It is this level of exceptional freshness, combined with organic growing practices and ingredients that are always ethically sourced and consciously sound, that results in higher antioxidant levels and unparalleled flavour in your teacup.

For more information about Cup of Té, to purchase their premium blends available exclusively online, or to explore their Starter kits where $1 from each purchase will be donated to mental health awareness causes, please visit: cupofte.com.

Media Contact: Taylor Lindsay-Noel

Email: taylorln@cupofte.com

Phone: (647) 530-9586

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1321b9a6-2486-4b00-a765-49668c5e350b

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/800e7c17-d3ae-4a70-ba4b-4955c775e701

