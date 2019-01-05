05/01/2019 23:30:00

Investigation Relating to Transamerica Corporation’s 401(k) Plan Announced by Stull, Stull & Brody

NEW YORK, Jan. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stull, Stull & Brody today announced that an ERISA action has been filed and that it has commenced an investigation relating to the 401(k) plan of Transamerica Corporation (“Transamerica” or the “Company”), a subsidiary of Aegon N.V. (NYSE:AEG). Among other things, Stull, Stull & Brody is investigating whether fiduciaries of Transamerica’s 401(k) plan violated the Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974 (“ERISA”) by offering underperforming proprietary investment options that enriched Transamerica and Aegon N.V., while damaging the 401(k) plan’s participants.

If you had an individual account under the Company’s 401(k) plan(s) that held Transamerica investment products during the last several years and have questions about your legal rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Michael J. Klein, Esq. at Stull, Stull & Brody by e-mail at transamerica@ssbny.com, by calling 1-212-687-7230, x147, or by writing to Stull, Stull & Brody, 6 East 45th Street, New York, NY 10017. You can also visit our website at www.ssbny.com.

You may retain Stull, Stull & Brody, or other counsel of your choice, to represent you. Stull, Stull & Brody has litigated many class actions for violations of securities laws in federal courts over the past 40 years and has obtained court approval of substantial settlements on numerous occasions. Stull, Stull & Brody maintains offices in New York and Beverly Hills.

Attorney Advertising. Prior Results Do Not Guarantee A Similar Outcome.

