Larson Electronics LLC Releases 3kVA 1Phase Energy Efficient Distribution Transformer – 277V Primary

KEMP, Texas, Jan. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leader in industrial lighting, Larson Electronics LLC, has released a single-phase energy efficient distribution transformer, suitable for indoor and outdoor use. This powerful and reliable design offers environmental benefits, as well as protection against critical equipment failures. With low ownership cost, high reliability and low heat emissions, this isolation transformer is ideal for a wide variety of applications such as powering supplies for sensitive technology including computers, medical devices or lab instruments.

The TX-1PH-277V-3KVA-120V-N3R-HD from Larson Electronics is an extremely energy efficient single-phase 3kVA distribution transformer with a primary voltage of 277V and 120V secondary voltage. The features of the unit are vast and increase the transformer’s efficiency and reliability. Each core in the transformer is engineered with non-aging, cold-rolled silicon steel laminations and coated to protect the internal components from the ingress of moisture. The cores are also electrically balanced which minimizes axial forces that occur during short circuits.

Because the TX-1PH-277V-3KVA-120V-N3R-HD is a distribution transformer, it has an increased level of protection against electric shock, and can suppress electrical noise in sensitive devices, as well as transfer power between two circuits that cannot be connected. The powered device is “isolated” from the power source, and the primary and secondary power sources are isolated as well. The unit’s efficiency increasing features result in low heat emissions and ultimately low operational costs. Integrated floor and wall mounting brackets make it easy to install the unit and access power tool accessories.

This unit is IP24 rated and includes ANN cooling, an internally mounted primary disconnect and a ANSI 61 grey finish. Sound levels meet NEMA ST-20 standards.

“This unit keeps power sources and devices separate,” said Rob Bresnahan, CEO of Larson Electronics LLC. “This increases reliability and enhances the unit’s protection against critical failure, making it even safer to use for a variety of purposes.”

About Larson Electronics LLC:

Larson Electronics LLC

is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

