05/01/2019 20:45:00

Larson Electronics LLC Releases LED Front Grill Headlight Package for Massey Ferguson 491 Tractors

KEMP, Texas, Jan. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Industrial lighting leader, Larson Electronics LLC, has released an LED work light kit that directly replaces and upgrades existing front grill lights on Massey Ferguson 491 tractors. This LED light kit consists of two Larson Electronics’ IL-LED-DLR-5X2 rectangular LEDs. This light package provides operators with 2,880 total lumens, a powerful and versatile LED tractor lighting, drawing just 60 watts.

The LLP-MF-TR-491-V1 tractor light package comes with two of Larson’s IL-LED-DLR-5X2 LED light bars which emit 1,440 lumens each at just 30 watts apiece, and shine bright white 6,000K illumination. These light bars are aluminum with waterproof protection. These LEDs operate on 12-24V DC and feature a breathable design for robust airflow. The LED light bars include a 2-pin connector for quick installation and are connected inline and terminated with a single plug. This setup allows the lights to be easily connected to a single existing wiring harness.

“This package is an excellent energy-efficient upgrade for the existing halogen lamps on Massey Ferguson 491 tractors,” said Rob Bresnahan, CEO of Larson Electronics LLC. “The kit has been specifically designed for direct replacement, so upgrading existing lights is extremely easy.”

About Larson Electronics LLC: 

Larson Electronics LLC

 is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

For further information, please contact:

Rob Bresnahan, President and CEO

Toll-free: 1-888-351-2363

Int’l: 214-616-6180

Fax: 903-498-3364

E-mail: sales@larsonelectronics.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b1bc625b-0fba-40e8-9fd4-8417ecec3eea

LE Logo - new 2016.JPG

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
01 Jan
I:DAX
Kære næstbedste venner!   2018 var et fantastisk år. Alle, selv de vulgært rige, tabte pusten i året..
40
30 Dec
 
Her tæt på årsskiftet vil jeg fortælle jer en historie om en helt speciel investeringsoplevelse fra ..
35
01 Jan
I:DAX
Hvis man skriver det samme 20 år i træk får man ret på et eller andet tidspunkt. Dem der forudsiger ..
27
30 Dec
VELO
  Så er vi nået afslutningen til begyndelsen, hvad er det nu for noget vrøvl? Indtil nu har et unikt..
23
16:26
BAVA
1. Hvor får du 1,7-1,8 Mia fra? I Q3 rapporten angav de sequrities, cash and cashequivalents til 2,4..
21
07:33
VELO
Der er to vigtige ting der bliver overset. 1 selve markedet for envarsus - i tacromolinus er over 1..
20
04 Jan
VELO
  En gennemsnitspatient på 70 kg. betaler ved 4 $/mg ift. anvist dosering af envarsus 0,13 mg/kg = c..
20
04 Jan
VWS
  @Tommycarstensen   Jeg tjekker som regel først debatten efter alm arbejdstid, og ser dine spørgsmå..
18
01 Jan
VELO
  Her lidt grove tal og filosofere over i starten af året, mens vi venter på analytikernes estimater..
18
31 Dec
PNDORA
Nu ved du jo ikke hvad der sker i bestyrelseslokalet, så at kalde dem handlingslammede må være for e..
18

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
24 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
13 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
07 Dec - Director/PDMR Shareholding
04 Dec - Total voting rights
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Spencer's Crossing Captures New Year's Homebuyers With Gorgeous Neighborhoods and Vibrant Lifestyle
2
Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Yangtze River Port & Logistics Limited (YRIV)
3
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Greensky, Inc. and Certain Officers – GSKY
4
SHAREHOLDER ALERT:  Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Aphria Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – APHA
5
TERNIUM SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Ternium S.A. - TX

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

20:59
VR, Crypto and Rock and Roll! Celebrity Musicians, AR/VR and Blockchain Mix at Immersive Concert and Media Showcase Featuring THX, Sportscastr & 20 Tech Innovators to Kick Off CES
20:45
Larson Electronics LLC Releases LED Front Grill Headlight Package for Massey Ferguson 491 Tractors
16:00
Larson Electronics LLC Releases 3kVA 1Phase Energy Efficient Distribution Transformer – 277V Primary
16:00
CMCM ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Reminds Cheetah Mobile Inc. Investors of Important Jan. 29 Deadline in Class Action – CMCM
14:40
TS NOTICE DEADLINE: Rosen Law Firm Files First Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Tenaris S.A.; Reminds of Important Feb. Investor Deadline – TS
14:30
COST INVESTOR NOTICE: Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Costco Wholesale Corporation; Important Jan 7 Case Deadline – COST
14:15
Rosen Law Reminds PPDAI Group Inc. Investors of Important January Deadline in First Federal Case – PPDF
14:00
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. – NSANY
14:00
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina SA of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – LOMA

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
05 January 2019 21:32:16
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20190102.1 - EUROWEB4 - 2019-01-05 22:32:16 - 2019-01-05 21:32:16 - 1000 - Website: OKAY