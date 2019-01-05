SION Trading FZE to Purchase Major Shareholding in Arbitrade Ltd.

HAMILTON, BERMUDA, Jan. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – Subject to the approval of the Bermuda Monetary Authority (“BMA”), a conditional agreement has been entered into for the acquisition by SION Trading FZE of the shares in Arbitrade Ltd. currently held by Leila Holdings Limited, a Bermuda exempted company owned by Troy Hogg. BMA Consent and completion of the share transfer is expected in the near future.

Arbitrade Ltd. CEO, Len Schutzman, said: “SION has been a valued partner in the development of the Arbitrade business and we are delighted that one of the largest gold trading companies, that procures gold from mines around the world, will be playing a larger role in the company going forward.”

For More Information:

https://arbitrade.io/

Stephen Braverman

Stephen.B@Arbitrade.IO

Chief Operating Officer,

Arbitrade Exchange (Bermuda) Ltd.

Arbitrade Ltd., Hamilton, Bermuda,

508-292-7900