04/01/2019 23:20:59

Spencer's Crossing Captures New Year's Homebuyers With Gorgeous Neighborhoods and Vibrant Lifestyle

MURRIETA, Calif., Jan. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Countless homeowners have discovered there’s no better place to come home to than Spencer’s Crossing, the top master-planned community in charming Murrieta. Visit today to experience a lifestyle filled with convenience and fun, where recreation is just steps from home, family-friendly events bring neighbors together, great schools offer peace of mind, and seven gorgeous neighborhoods meet every lifestyle need. 

Spencer’s Crossing is currently selling seven neighborhoods, with stunning single-family homes built by the nation’s finest homebuilders. Tour the collections in-person to experience quality-crafted, smartly planned detached homes that boast the designs and features today’s buyers want the most.

Braeburn by Pardee Homes presents lovely one- and two-story homes spanning from approximately 2,010 to 2,884 square feet. Open-concept interiors include three to five bedrooms, two and one-half to three baths, large Great Rooms, gourmet kitchens for meal prep, first-floor bedrooms per plan, versatile lofts for family time, optional covered patios for outdoor dining, and up to three-bay tandem garages. Prices start from the mid $400,000s.

Agave by Brookfield Residential features three single-family floorplans ranging from approximately 2,818 to 3,453 square feet with four to five bedrooms, up to three baths and up to three-bay garages. Homes are highlighted by flowing Great Rooms, chef-inspired kitchens with islands, a first-floor master suite per plan, dens and upper-level bonus rooms in select designs, spacious outdoor rooms and private backyards. Every home includes Connected Home technology, which allows residents to control front door locks, thermostats and lights right from their smart phone or tablet. Prices from the high $400,000s.

Santolina by KB Home showcases seven distinctive one- and two-story floorplans spanning from approximately 2,358 to 3,368 square feet. Well-planned interiors offer four to six bedrooms, up to four baths, open Great Rooms for socializing, convenient first-floor bedrooms, upper-level lofts, and two to three-car garages. Optional covered patios are available for outdoor leisure. Priced from the low $400,000s.

Juniper by Brookfield Residential features magnificent detached floorplans priced from the mid $400,000s. Expansive living spaces span from approximately 3,212 to 4,002 square feet with three to seven bedrooms, including lavish master suites and first-floor bedrooms per plan; up to five and one-half baths; chef-inspired kitchens with islands; upper-level bonus rooms; and up to 4-car tandem garages. Customization opportunities per plan include an optional multi-generational suite, optional Entertainment Bar, optional Outdoor Rooms, and more.

Tamarack by Pardee Homes boasts four exquisite home designs with up to five bedrooms and up to three and one-half baths in approximately 2,811 to 3,684 square feet of living space. Priced from the high $400,000s, the breathtaking floorplans are distinguished by oversized Great Rooms leading to outdoor spaces, stylish kitchens with stainless steel appliances, dens with optional French doors, bonus rooms per plan, first-floor bedrooms in select designs, and three-bay tandem garages.

Sycamore North by Richmond American Homes has four contemporary one- and two-story floorplans available, all beautifully crafted with three to seven bedrooms, up to five baths and three-car garages. Extending across approximately 2,490 to 3,300 square feet, expansive interiors are enhanced by inviting Great Rooms for entertaining, well-equipped kitchens, a private study or second-floor loft in select designs, luxurious master bedrooms, first-floor bedrooms per plan, and numerous options to personalize homes. Prices from the low $400,000s.

Laurel by Woodside Homes is down to its final homes, offering limited opportunities to own one of the collection’s last single-family floorplans. Priced from the mid $400,000s, the elegant designs showcase impressive living spaces spanning from approximately 2,410 to 3,199 square feet with three to five bedrooms, up to three and one-half baths, open Great Rooms, dining areas for dinner parties, private studies, upper-level lofts, and optional outdoor rooms. Other options include cozy fireplaces, a home management area per plan, a game room in Residence Five, and a Personal Suite option in Residence Two.

In addition to the comforts of home, lifestyles are complemented by the dynamic setting within Spencer’s Crossing, where outstanding recreation at The Oasis, the new Victory Park and more keeps residents active, while fun-filled events connect neighbors and inspire community.

To start your new year as a Spencer’s Crossing homeowner, learn more by touring individual model homes or visit www.SpencersCrossing.com for immediate details.

“The New Year is the perfect time to start fresh with a beautiful new home at Spencer’s Crossing,” said Mercedes Meserve, Vice President of Marketing for Brookfield Residential Southern California. “We have an incredible selection of neighborhoods and homes selling now, plus the new Larkspur collection will be available soon. Visit today to find your happily ever after at Murrieta’s most popular community.”

Spencer’s Crossing’s prime Murrieta location is now even more convenient thanks to the new Clinton Keith extension, which reduces drive time and leads directly to the community. The setting also offers easy access to nearby shopping centers, great restaurants, golf courses and more, while Temecula’s picturesque vineyards and other attractions are just a short drive from home.

School-aged residents have access to a quality education at highly regarded school districts that include Murrieta Valley Unified School District, Menifee Union and Perris Union.

Spencer’s Crossing extends across 600 naturally beautiful acres, creating a new kind of community designed for genuine family living with a dynamic environment brimming with recreation. Residents will find miles of meandering trails to enjoy, and great resort-style amenities, which include multiple pools, firepits, BBQs, terraced seating and more at The Oasis and a 3,500 square-foot recreation center with a Jr. Olympic swimming pool, children’s wading pool, spa, BBQ area, shade structures and a state of the art playground at The Club. Impressive sports and leisure parks are also on-site, including the 11.5-acre Sports Park with lighted soccer and baseball fields, a basketball court, tot lots and a concession stand, as well as the 14-acre Heroes Park and 5+-acre Victory Park.

To visit Spencer’s Crossing from Temecula, take the I-15 North, exit Clinton Keith Rd and head east past I-215 Freeway. Turn left on Leon Rd., left on Baxter Rd. and follow the neighborhood signs.

From Riverside, take I-15 South, exit Clinton Keith Rd. and head east past I-215 Freeway. Turn left on Leon Rd., left on Baxter Rd. and follow the neighborhood signs.

For more information on Spencer’s Crossing’s neighborhoods, please visit www.SpencersCrossing.com

Prices effective date of publication.

About Brookfield Residential (Southern California)

Brookfield Residential Properties Inc. is a leading land developer and homebuilder in North America.  We entitle and develop land to create master-planned communities, build and sell lots to third-party builders, and conduct our own homebuilding operations. We also participate in select, strategic real estate opportunities, including infill projects, mixed-use developments, and joint ventures. We are the flagship North American residential property company of Brookfield Asset Management, a leading global alternative asset manager. Further information is available at BrookfieldResidential.com.

Brookfield Residential Southern California (Los Angeles) a division of Brookfield Residential, is committed to being more than a homebuilder. We strive to create the best places to call home. The Brookfield Residential Southern California (Los Angeles) team has the passion, the expertise and the local knowledge to craft homes and neighborhoods that speak to homebuyers at every stage of life. We are an award-winning homebuilder and industry leader with an exceptional reputation for quality, design, and customer service. Please visit BrookfieldResidential.com for more information.

CONTACT:                                 Meagan Taylor – MeaganT@HayesMartin.com

(949) 417-1799

   

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a55f40fa-5267-4b0e-8494-b4ad78c3d52d

Brookfield_Residential_Logo.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
01 Jan
I:DAX
Kære næstbedste venner!   2018 var et fantastisk år. Alle, selv de vulgært rige, tabte pusten i året..
40
30 Dec
 
Her tæt på årsskiftet vil jeg fortælle jer en historie om en helt speciel investeringsoplevelse fra ..
35
01 Jan
I:DAX
Hvis man skriver det samme 20 år i træk får man ret på et eller andet tidspunkt. Dem der forudsiger ..
27
30 Dec
VELO
  Så er vi nået afslutningen til begyndelsen, hvad er det nu for noget vrøvl? Indtil nu har et unikt..
23
01 Jan
VELO
  Her lidt grove tal og filosofere over i starten af året, mens vi venter på analytikernes estimater..
18
31 Dec
PNDORA
Nu ved du jo ikke hvad der sker i bestyrelseslokalet, så at kalde dem handlingslammede må være for e..
18
03 Jan
 
Jeg har ikke til hensigt at byde ind med noget af det juridiske, men dette indlæg skal alene ses som..
17
02 Jan
VELO
Det er rigtigt, jeg fangede ikke VELO under kurs 2.0.   Men har tjent pænt (procentvis) på VELO i 20..
17
01 Jan
DANSKE
Danske Bank, Nordea, Nykredit og Swebank er de fire stor banker som har været i bank-syndikatet der ..
15
29 Dec
 
Hold fast jeg åbnede min nordnet her til morgen og jeg har modtaget 1.423.961,33 kr. Aner ikke hvor ..
15

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
24 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
13 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
07 Dec - Director/PDMR Shareholding
04 Dec - Total voting rights
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Nexus Energy Retains Well-Known OTC Markets Analyst, George Sharp, as Advisor
2
Delek US Holdings to Participate in Energy Industry Conferences
3
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Ribbon, Evoqua, and Welbilt and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
4
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Cheetah, Marriott, CURO, and Loma Negra and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
5
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Aphria, NVIDIA, DXC Technology, and Immunomedics and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

00:01
LGI Homes, Inc. Announces Record December, Fourth Quarter, and Year End 2018 Home Closings and 2018 Year End Earnings Conference Call Information
04 Jan
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of OHR Pharmaceutical, Inc. (OHRP) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages OHRP Investors to Contact the Firm
04 Jan
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of REV Group, Inc. (REVG) and Encourages REVG Investors to Contact the Firm
04 Jan
Start the New Year With a New Home at Audie Murphy Ranch in Menifee
04 Jan
Spencer's Crossing Captures New Year's Homebuyers With Gorgeous Neighborhoods and Vibrant Lifestyle
04 Jan
SHAREHOLDER ALERT:  Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Aphria Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – APHA
04 Jan
CORRECTING and REPLACING -- Unum Therapeutics Announces 2019 Goals and Expected Milestones
04 Jan
CORRECTING and REPLACING – Mobi724 Global Solutions Announces Private Placement Financing
04 Jan
LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 In Tenaris S.A. To Contact The Firm

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
05 January 2019 00:36:43
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20190102.1 - EUROWEB5 - 2019-01-05 01:36:43 - 2019-01-05 00:36:43 - 1000 - Website: OKAY