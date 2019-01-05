Start the New Year With a New Home at Audie Murphy Ranch in Menifee

MENIFEE, Calif., Jan. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The New Year has arrived and with it, irresistible new opportunities to own at Audie Murphy Ranch , the #1 selling master-plan in Menifee. Renowned as a wonderful place to raise a family, this welcoming community features resort-style amenities within walking distance of home; activities and events all year-round; and seven gorgeous neighborhoods that offer an array of single-family homes to suit every lifestyle expectation.

Kingston

by Meritage Homes offers smart, energy-efficient homes in appealing one- and two-story designs. Interiors span from approximately 1,990 to 2,912 square feet and include three to six bedrooms, up to three and one-half baths, comfortable Great Rooms for entertaining, stylish kitchens with islands; flex rooms; covered patios for outdoor dining; and two- to three-car garages. Prices start from the low $400,000s. Call 877-275-6374.

Savannah

by Brookfield Residential features expansive lots with one- and two-story home designs spanning up to approximately 3,492 square feet. Open living areas have three to six bedrooms, including luxurious master bedrooms; two to four baths; large Great Rooms leading to covered outdoor rooms; gourmet kitchens with eat-in islands; bonus rooms; optional offices; flex rooms per plan; and three-bay garages. Connected Home technology is an included feature in every home, allowing residents to control front door locks, lights, thermostats and more from their smartphones or tablets. Prices start from the mid $400,000s. Call 844-391-8151.

Tribute

by D.R. Horton presents creatively planned one- and two-story detached homes, including one design offering a unique multi-generational suite with separate entrance. Floorplans range from approximately 2,474 to 3,172 square feet and feature open living spaces with four to five bedrooms, three to four baths, large kitchens with islands, lofts or dens per plan, a downstairs master bedroom in select designs, and two- to three-car garages. Prices from the low $400,000s. Call 951-246-1934.

Final homes are now selling at Province by Brookfield Residential, a stunning residential collection in a dramatic gated setting. Priced from the mid $400,000s, grand, open floorplans span from approximately 2,949 to 3,488 square feet and include up to six bedrooms, two and one-half to four and one-half baths, expansive Great Rooms with volume ceilings, gourmet kitchens, a media room in select plans, optional outdoor rooms for open-air leisure, and two-car garages with super storage. Call 888-832-0548.

Dakota

by Woodside Homes offers smartly planned detached designs that extend across approximately 2,164 to 2,849 square feet of open living space. Interiors are highlighted by up to five bedrooms, up to three and one-half baths, Great Rooms for socializing, studies in select plans, and up to three bay tandem garages. Customization options include a cozy fireplace, convenient kitchen island, a game room, outdoor living space and more. All homes feature a solar package for energy-efficiency. Prices from the mid $400,000s. Call 951-777-2525.

The Ridge

by Richmond American Homes is an enchanting home collection priced from the low $400,000s. Four beautiful one- and two-story designs span from approximately 2,480 to 3,500 square feet with three to six bedrooms, including a first-floor bedroom suite; two and one-half to four and one-half baths; a flex room or study; upper-level lofts, three-car garages; and charming outdoor spaces that can include optional covered patios. Call 800-852-9714.

Willow Tree

by William Lyon Homes offers four lovely single-family designs with interiors spanning from approximately 2,260 to 2,744 square feet. Homes are smartly planned to include three to four bedrooms, including a first-floor bedroom; two and one-half to three baths; a spacious Great Room and dining area; a large master bedroom with walk-in closet; an upstairs bonus room; and two-car garages. Prices start from the low $400,000s. Call 951-679-2472.

Ownership opportunities are enhanced by the dynamic Audie Murphy Ranch setting, where impressive recreational amenities at The Ranch House and The Plunge are just steps from home, as well as scenic trails and sprawling parks with sports courts, playgrounds and more. For details, tour the neighborhoods’ individual model homes or visit www.AudieMurphyRanch.com now.

“Over 1,000 homeowners have chosen the Audie Murphy Ranch lifestyle for their families with gorgeous home neighborhoods, resort-style amenities, and an atmosphere that is truly welcoming,” said Mercedes Meserve, Vice President of Marketing for Brookfield Residential Southern California. “Come tour our seven neighborhoods and start your New Year with a new home at Menifee’s most popular master-planned community.”

Recreational opportunities at Audie Murphy Ranch include The Ranch House, The Plunge, Spirit Park, Silver Star Park, and the 11-acre Sports Park. Highlights include a 3,149-square foot recreation center, numerous swimming pools, playgrounds, a firepit, lighted sports courts, game areas and more.

The prime Menifee location is conveniently close to I-15 and I-215, where attractions and business centers in San Diego, Orange County, Riverside and San Bernardino are in comfortable proximity.

School-aged residents benefit from a quality education within the Menifee Union School District where they have access to Herk Bouris Elementary School, Taawila Elementary, Menifee Valley Middle School and Paloma Valley High School.

The master-planned community of Audie Murphy Ranch is set amidst 1,100 rolling acres of homes, parks and timeless beauty with convenience to local hotspots , including the Menifee Countryside Market. Framed by magnificent trees and century-old rock formations, the rugged silhouettes of the San Jacinto and San Bernardino mountains provide a majestic backdrop to this special destination. Developed by Brookfield Residential, the master-planned community provides a variety of new home neighborhoods for classic family living. Bordering an ecological preserve, Salt Creek is in the center of Audie Murphy Ranch, while miles of meandering trails and paseos link residents to community amenities.

To visit Audie Murphy Ranch, exit I-15 at Railroad Canyon Rd. and travel east. From the 215 Freeway, exit Newport Rd. and travel west. Follow signs to each neighborhood.

To learn more, please visit www.AudieMurphyRanch.com .

Prices effective date of publication.

About Brookfield Residential (Southern California)

Brookfield Residential Properties Inc. is a leading land developer and homebuilder in North America. We entitle and develop land to create master-planned communities, build and sell lots to third-party builders, and conduct our own homebuilding operations. We also participate in select, strategic real estate opportunities, including infill projects, mixed-use developments, and joint ventures. We are the flagship North American residential property company of Brookfield Asset Management, a leading global alternative asset manager. Further information is available at BrookfieldResidential.com .

Brookfield Residential Southern California (Los Angeles) a d­­ivision of Brookfield Residential, is committed to being more than a homebuilder. We strive to create the best places to call home. The Brookfield Residential Southern California (Los Angeles) team has the passion, the expertise and the local knowledge to craft homes and neighborhoods that speak to homebuyers at every stage of life. We are an award-winning homebuilder and industry leader with an exceptional reputation for quality, design, and customer service. Please visit BrookfieldResidential.com for more information.

CONTACT:

Meagan Taylor – MeaganT@HayesMartin.com

(949) 417-1799

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4f684436-f550-43a6-8ccb-b2774227dbff

The photo is also available at Newscom, www.newscom.com, and via AP PhotoExpress.