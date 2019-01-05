05/01/2019 14:40:00

TS NOTICE DEADLINE: Rosen Law Firm Files First Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Tenaris S.A.; Reminds of Important Feb. Investor Deadline – TS

Related content
14:00 - 
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Clai..
04 Jan - 
LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Enc..
03 Jan - 
UPDATE -- SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Gross..

NEW YORK, Jan. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it has filed a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE: TS) from May 1, 2014 through November 27, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Tenaris investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the Tenaris class action, go to https://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1459.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. or Zachary Halper, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or zhalper@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

According to the lawsuit, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Tenaris’s CEO and Chairman, Paolo Rocca, knew that one of his company’s executives paid cash to government officials from 2009 to 2012 to expedite compensation payments for the sale of Sidor; (2) this conduct would lead to Rocca being charged in a graft scheme, and subject Tenaris, its affiliates, and/or executives to heightened governmental scrutiny; and (3) as a result, Tenaris’s public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than February 11, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to https://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1459.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim or Zachary Halper of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com or zhalper@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

-------------------------------

Contact Information:

Laurence Rosen, Esq.

Phillip Kim, Esq.

Zachary Halper, Esq.

The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.

275 Madison Avenue, 34th Floor

New York, NY  10016

Tel: (212) 686-1060

Toll Free: (866) 767-3653

Fax: (212) 202-3827

lrosen@rosenlegal.com

pkim@rosenlegal.com

zhalper@rosenlegal.com

www.rosenlegal.com

 

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

14:40 TS
TS NOTICE DEADLINE: Rosen Law Firm Files First Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Tenaris S.A.; Reminds of Important Feb. Investor Deadline – TS
14:00 TS
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Tenaris S.A. - TS
04 Jan TS
LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 In Tenaris S.A. To Contact The Firm
03 Jan TS
UPDATE -- SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against Tenaris, S.A. (TS) & Lead Plaintiff Deadline - February 11, 2019
03 Jan TS
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against Tenaris, S.A. (TS) & Lead Plaintiff Deadline - February 11, 2019
02 Jan TS
INVESTOR ACTION NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Tenaris S.A. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
02 Jan TS
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for TX, TS, CMCM and CURO: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
31 Dec TS
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: AQUA, TS, CMCM, LOMA: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
30 Dec TS
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Tenaris S.A. - TS
29 Dec TS
TENARIS SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Tenaris S.A. - TS

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
24 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
13 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
07 Dec - Director/PDMR Shareholding
04 Dec - Total voting rights
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Yangtze River Port & Logistics Limited (YRIV)
2
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Greensky, Inc. and Certain Officers – GSKY
3
SHAREHOLDER ALERT:  Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Aphria Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – APHA
4
Spencer's Crossing Captures New Year's Homebuyers With Gorgeous Neighborhoods and Vibrant Lifestyle
5
LGI Homes, Inc. Announces Record December, Fourth Quarter, and Year End 2018 Home Closings and 2018 Year End Earnings Conference Call Information

Related stock quotes

Tenaris S.A. American De.. 22.57 4.4% Stock price increasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

16:00
Larson Electronics LLC Releases 3kVA 1Phase Energy Efficient Distribution Transformer – 277V Primary
16:00
CMCM ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Reminds Cheetah Mobile Inc. Investors of Important Jan. 29 Deadline in Class Action – CMCM
14:40
TS NOTICE DEADLINE: Rosen Law Firm Files First Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Tenaris S.A.; Reminds of Important Feb. Investor Deadline – TS
14:30
COST INVESTOR NOTICE: Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Costco Wholesale Corporation; Important Jan 7 Case Deadline – COST
14:15
Rosen Law Reminds PPDAI Group Inc. Investors of Important January Deadline in First Federal Case – PPDF
14:00
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina SA of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – LOMA
14:00
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Immunomedics Inc. – IMMU
14:00
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Tenaris S.A. - TS
14:00
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. – NSANY

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
05 January 2019 17:38:21
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20190102.1 - EUROWEB1 - 2019-01-05 18:38:21 - 2019-01-05 17:38:21 - 1000 - Website: OKAY