Chefman Brings Innovation and Ease to the Kitchen with Chef IQ App, Allowing Consumers to Cook from their Phones

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chefman , an innovative kitchen appliance company that takes the stress out of cooking, is changing the way consumers prepare meals with the beta release of its Chef IQ app (available for iOS and Android in the summer of 2019). The Chef IQ app allows home chefs to control appliances, monitor the cooking process and view step by step videos of select recipes. This first-of-its-kind cooking app connects through Bluetooth and WiFi to several Chefman smart appliances to guide users through recipes and will be demoed at the 2019 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas.

“We create with the user in mind,” said VP of Marketing and Sales for Chefman, Pinny Kahana. “Our products will do most of the work for you, but the personalization is so important. Chef IQ is designed to help home chefs – at all skill levels – create amazing meals and feel more comfortable in the kitchen.”

Chef IQ elevates the entire cooking experience, from prep to plate, and eliminates the pain points from the food prep process. Chef IQ’s most prominent features are the calculator and guided cooking feature. The calculator provides users with the exact cooking values they need to achieve perfect results and activates those values to the appliance being used. The guided cooking feature directs users through a recipe by using detailed videos of each step, all while integrating a cooking timer and temperature monitor. Chef IQ is compatible with several of Chefman’s innovative kitchen appliances, including the Smart Sous Vide, Smart Pressure Cooker with Integrated Scale, Smart 6 Tray Dehydrator, Smart Toaster Oven Air Fryer.

Along with the new Chef IQ app, Chefman will also be demoing its Digital Volcano Waffle Maker, the newest appliance to join the Chefman assortment, at CES. After reworking the original design, the waffle maker includes a digital countdown timer to make the perfect Belgian waffles, every time. The waffle maker also includes a patented, anti-leak volcanic design resulting in foolproof, mess-free waffles. In addition to these updates, the waffle maker’s Crunch Factorä has four crunch settings to make waffles fluffy, classic, crispy or extra crispy.

Chef IQ, the Digital Volcano Waffle Maker, and several Chefman favorites including the new Digital Electric Kettle, Conveyor Toaster Oven, air fryer assortment, tea and coffee maker assortment, and pressure cooker assortment are available for demos at CES at booth #40951 Tech West in the Sands Expo. Chefman will also be attending CES Unveiled on Jan. 6, and located at table 51.

For more information on Chefman, visit www.chefman.com and follow the Chefman brand on Instagram , Facebook and Twitter .

About Chefman:

Cooking forward: At Chefman, our mission is to enhance the art of cooking using a seamlessly integrated ecosystem of innovative hardware, intuitive software, and incredible content to create, share & inspire mouth-watering results.

