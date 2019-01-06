06/01/2019 14:03:49

Chefman Brings Innovation and Ease to the Kitchen with Chef IQ App, Allowing Consumers to Cook from their Phones

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chefman, an innovative kitchen appliance company that takes the stress out of cooking, is changing the way consumers prepare meals with the beta release of its Chef IQ app (available for iOS and Android in the summer of 2019). The Chef IQ app allows home chefs to control appliances, monitor the cooking process and view step by step videos of select recipes. This first-of-its-kind cooking app connects through Bluetooth and WiFi to several Chefman smart appliances to guide users through recipes and will be demoed at the 2019 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas.

“We create with the user in mind,” said VP of Marketing and Sales for Chefman, Pinny Kahana. “Our products will do most of the work for you, but the personalization is so important. Chef IQ is designed to help home chefs – at all skill levels – create amazing meals and feel more comfortable in the kitchen.”

Chef IQ elevates the entire cooking experience, from prep to plate, and eliminates the pain points from the food prep process. Chef IQ’s most prominent features are the calculator and guided cooking feature. The calculator provides users with the exact cooking values they need to achieve perfect results and activates those values to the appliance being used. The guided cooking feature directs users through a recipe by using detailed videos of each step, all while integrating a cooking timer and temperature monitor. Chef IQ is compatible with several of Chefman’s innovative kitchen appliances, including the Smart Sous Vide, Smart Pressure Cooker with Integrated Scale, Smart 6 Tray Dehydrator, Smart Toaster Oven Air Fryer.

Along with the new Chef IQ app, Chefman will also be demoing its Digital Volcano Waffle Maker, the newest appliance to join the Chefman assortment, at CES. After reworking the original design, the waffle maker includes a digital countdown timer to make the perfect Belgian waffles, every time. The waffle maker also includes a patented, anti-leak volcanic design resulting in foolproof, mess-free waffles. In addition to these updates, the waffle maker’s Crunch Factorä has four crunch settings to make waffles fluffy, classic, crispy or extra crispy.

Chef IQ, the Digital Volcano Waffle Maker, and several Chefman favorites including the new Digital Electric Kettle, Conveyor Toaster Oven, air fryer assortment, tea and coffee maker assortment, and pressure cooker assortment are available for demos at CES at booth #40951 Tech West in the Sands Expo. Chefman will also be attending CES Unveiled on Jan. 6, and located at table 51.

For more information on Chefman, visit www.chefman.com and follow the Chefman brand on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

About Chefman:

Cooking forward: At Chefman, our mission is to enhance the art of cooking using a seamlessly integrated ecosystem of innovative hardware, intuitive software, and incredible content to create, share & inspire mouth-watering results.

Media Contact

Carey Jester

Uproar PR for Chefman

cjester@uproarpr.com

321.236.0102 ext. 230

Chefman.png

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
01 Jan
I:DAX
Kære næstbedste venner!   2018 var et fantastisk år. Alle, selv de vulgært rige, tabte pusten i året..
40
05 Jan
BAVA
1. Hvor får du 1,7-1,8 Mia fra? I Q3 rapporten angav de sequrities, cash and cashequivalents til 2,4..
28
01 Jan
I:DAX
Hvis man skriver det samme 20 år i træk får man ret på et eller andet tidspunkt. Dem der forudsiger ..
27
04 Jan
VELO
  En gennemsnitspatient på 70 kg. betaler ved 4 $/mg ift. anvist dosering af envarsus 0,13 mg/kg = c..
23
05 Jan
 
FINANS bringer i dag en artikel, som siger at den gennemsnitlige leder i de største engelske selskab..
22
05 Jan
VELO
Der er to vigtige ting der bliver overset. 1 selve markedet for envarsus - i tacromolinus er over 1..
22
04 Jan
VWS
  @Tommycarstensen   Jeg tjekker som regel først debatten efter alm arbejdstid, og ser dine spørgsmå..
19
01 Jan
VELO
  Her lidt grove tal og filosofere over i starten af året, mens vi venter på analytikernes estimater..
18
31 Dec
PNDORA
Nu ved du jo ikke hvad der sker i bestyrelseslokalet, så at kalde dem handlingslammede må være for e..
18
03 Jan
 
Jeg har ikke til hensigt at byde ind med noget af det juridiske, men dette indlæg skal alene ses som..
17

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
24 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
13 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
07 Dec - Director/PDMR Shareholding
04 Dec - Total voting rights
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
VR, Crypto and Rock and Roll! Celebrity Musicians, AR/VR and Blockchain Mix at Immersive Concert and Media Showcase Featuring THX, Sportscastr & 20 Tech Innovators to Kick Off CES
2
Investigation Relating to Transamerica Corporation’s 401(k) Plan Announced by Stull, Stull & Brody
3
Larson Electronics LLC Releases LED Front Grill Headlight Package for Massey Ferguson 491 Tractors
4
Palo Alto Innovation Announces Node-ify Axon, First Universal Sensor to Make Everyday Objects Smarter
5
Chefman Brings Innovation and Ease to the Kitchen with Chef IQ App, Allowing Consumers to Cook from their Phones

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

17:00
Intellithings Announces RoomMe, the First Solution to Enable Person-Specific, Room-Level Presence-Based Operation of Smart Home Devices
17:00
Maximus Announces Industry’s First Dual Camera Smart Doorbell, Answer DualCam Video Doorbell, to Eliminate Blind Spots and Provide Increased Home Security
17:00
Jasco Announces Addition of Wi-Fi Smart Dimmer to New Line of myTouchSmart Products
17:00
AMD Kicks-Off 2019 Offering Complete Mobile Portfolio: New Ryzen™, Athlon™, and A-Series Processors for Ultrathin, Mainstream, and Chromebook Laptops
16:38
Adamas Provides Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2018 GOCOVRI™ Sales Results and Outlines Key Priorities for 2019
15:30
Larson Electronics LLC Releases Explosion Proof Motion Sensor – 360° x 70’ Area
14:41
January 2019 Kicks-Off With the Largest Display of Accessories and Ready-To-Wear on the East Coast During NY Women’s and Children’s Market
14:16
FlexIt – Pay as You Go Gym App – Announces Availability in Seven Markets
14:03
Chefman Brings Innovation and Ease to the Kitchen with Chef IQ App, Allowing Consumers to Cook from their Phones

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
06 January 2019 18:10:26
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20190102.1 - EUROWEB4 - 2019-01-06 19:10:26 - 2019-01-06 18:10:26 - 1000 - Website: OKAY