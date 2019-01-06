06/01/2019 17:00:00

Intellithings Announces RoomMe, the First Solution to Enable Person-Specific, Room-Level Presence-Based Operation of Smart Home Devices

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intellithings, established in 2014 by ex-owners and founders of Visonic Ltd., today announces its first consumer product called RoomMe, the first home automation solution to offer person-specific automation of existing smart home devices based on room location. RoomMe is based on Intellithings’ patented personalized automation solution, which uses unique occupancy sensors and a connected mobile app to identify the room level position of smartphones.

Installed at the entrance of selected rooms, the RoomMe sensor creates a virtual Bluetooth Low Energy curtain to identify who is in the room by detecting smartphones as they pass through. The RoomMe App then automatically adjusts lights, thermostats and other smart home devices according to preset personal preferences to create a dynamic and personalized smart home experience, eliminating the need for voice-activated commands or motion based automations.

“RoomMe converts your phone into a personalized smart home controller,” said Oren Kotlicki, Founder and CEO of Intellithings. "Intellithings is proud to provide consumers with what they really want when it comes to home automation – a smart home that knows who you are and automates your living experience based on presence alone. This is just the beginning of our commitment to enabling consumer products and services to adjust and automate to the actual people using them.”

Recognized as a CES Innovation Awards honoree this year, RoomMe will be on display in the Innovation Awards Showcase, as well as the Intellithings’ Hospitality Suite at the Venetian during CES 2019. To learn more about RoomMe, please visit www.getroomme.com.

About Intellithings

Established in 2014, by ex-owners and founders of Visonic Ltd. (a global manufacturer of Wireless Home Security systems, sensors and RTLS solutions), Intellithings develops solutions that enable products and services to offer personalized automation. Offered as an OEM solution to device manufacturers and service providers, Intellithings’ core, patented technology, is a unique combination of sensors and mobile app, to provide accurate room-level position of people by smart phones. The technology is also available for consumers with the RoomMe sensor, the first indoor room level positioning system suitable for residential homes and apartments, in terms of the ease of installation and setup. For more information, please visit www.intellithings.net.

Media Contact

Lauren Cozza

Uproar PR for Intellithings

321-236-0102 x 233

lcozza@uproarpr.com

Intellithings_Logo_White_BK.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
01 Jan
I:DAX
Kære næstbedste venner!   2018 var et fantastisk år. Alle, selv de vulgært rige, tabte pusten i året..
40
05 Jan
BAVA
1. Hvor får du 1,7-1,8 Mia fra? I Q3 rapporten angav de sequrities, cash and cashequivalents til 2,4..
29
01 Jan
I:DAX
Hvis man skriver det samme 20 år i træk får man ret på et eller andet tidspunkt. Dem der forudsiger ..
27
04 Jan
VELO
  En gennemsnitspatient på 70 kg. betaler ved 4 $/mg ift. anvist dosering af envarsus 0,13 mg/kg = c..
23
05 Jan
 
FINANS bringer i dag en artikel, som siger at den gennemsnitlige leder i de største engelske selskab..
22
05 Jan
VELO
Der er to vigtige ting der bliver overset. 1 selve markedet for envarsus - i tacromolinus er over 1..
22
04 Jan
VWS
  @Tommycarstensen   Jeg tjekker som regel først debatten efter alm arbejdstid, og ser dine spørgsmå..
19
01 Jan
VELO
  Her lidt grove tal og filosofere over i starten af året, mens vi venter på analytikernes estimater..
18
31 Dec
PNDORA
Nu ved du jo ikke hvad der sker i bestyrelseslokalet, så at kalde dem handlingslammede må være for e..
18
13:55
PNDORA
Pandora A/S 6.januar 2019   Jeg har den 4.januar 2019 købt aktier i Pandora A/S til kurs 273,2 DKK. ..
17

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
24 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
13 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
07 Dec - Director/PDMR Shareholding
04 Dec - Total voting rights
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
VR, Crypto and Rock and Roll! Celebrity Musicians, AR/VR and Blockchain Mix at Immersive Concert and Media Showcase Featuring THX, Sportscastr & 20 Tech Innovators to Kick Off CES
2
Investigation Relating to Transamerica Corporation’s 401(k) Plan Announced by Stull, Stull & Brody
3
Larson Electronics LLC Releases LED Front Grill Headlight Package for Massey Ferguson 491 Tractors
4
Palo Alto Innovation Announces Node-ify Axon, First Universal Sensor to Make Everyday Objects Smarter
5
Chefman Brings Innovation and Ease to the Kitchen with Chef IQ App, Allowing Consumers to Cook from their Phones

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

17:00
Jasco Announces Addition of Wi-Fi Smart Dimmer to New Line of myTouchSmart Products
17:00
AMD Kicks-Off 2019 Offering Complete Mobile Portfolio: New Ryzen™, Athlon™, and A-Series Processors for Ultrathin, Mainstream, and Chromebook Laptops
17:00
Intellithings Announces RoomMe, the First Solution to Enable Person-Specific, Room-Level Presence-Based Operation of Smart Home Devices
17:00
Maximus Announces Industry’s First Dual Camera Smart Doorbell, Answer DualCam Video Doorbell, to Eliminate Blind Spots and Provide Increased Home Security
16:38
Adamas Provides Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2018 GOCOVRI™ Sales Results and Outlines Key Priorities for 2019
15:30
Larson Electronics LLC Releases Explosion Proof Motion Sensor – 360° x 70’ Area
14:41
January 2019 Kicks-Off With the Largest Display of Accessories and Ready-To-Wear on the East Coast During NY Women’s and Children’s Market
14:16
FlexIt – Pay as You Go Gym App – Announces Availability in Seven Markets
14:03
Chefman Brings Innovation and Ease to the Kitchen with Chef IQ App, Allowing Consumers to Cook from their Phones

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
06 January 2019 18:10:00
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20190102.1 - EUROWEB2 - 2019-01-06 19:10:00 - 2019-01-06 18:10:00 - 1000 - Website: OKAY