Intellithings Announces RoomMe, the First Solution to Enable Person-Specific, Room-Level Presence-Based Operation of Smart Home Devices

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intellithings, established in 2014 by ex-owners and founders of Visonic Ltd., today announces its first consumer product called RoomMe, the first home automation solution to offer person-specific automation of existing smart home devices based on room location. RoomMe is based on Intellithings’ patented personalized automation solution, which uses unique occupancy sensors and a connected mobile app to identify the room level position of smartphones.

Installed at the entrance of selected rooms, the RoomMe sensor creates a virtual Bluetooth Low Energy curtain to identify who is in the room by detecting smartphones as they pass through. The RoomMe App then automatically adjusts lights, thermostats and other smart home devices according to preset personal preferences to create a dynamic and personalized smart home experience, eliminating the need for voice-activated commands or motion based automations.

“RoomMe converts your phone into a personalized smart home controller,” said Oren Kotlicki, Founder and CEO of Intellithings. "Intellithings is proud to provide consumers with what they really want when it comes to home automation – a smart home that knows who you are and automates your living experience based on presence alone. This is just the beginning of our commitment to enabling consumer products and services to adjust and automate to the actual people using them.”

Recognized as a CES Innovation Awards honoree this year, RoomMe will be on display in the Innovation Awards Showcase, as well as the Intellithings’ Hospitality Suite at the Venetian during CES 2019. To learn more about RoomMe, please visit www.getroomme.com.

Established in 2014, by ex-owners and founders of Visonic Ltd. (a global manufacturer of Wireless Home Security systems, sensors and RTLS solutions), Intellithings develops solutions that enable products and services to offer personalized automation. Offered as an OEM solution to device manufacturers and service providers, Intellithings’ core, patented technology, is a unique combination of sensors and mobile app, to provide accurate room-level position of people by smart phones. The technology is also available for consumers with the RoomMe sensor, the first indoor room level positioning system suitable for residential homes and apartments, in terms of the ease of installation and setup. For more information, please visit www.intellithings.net .

