Jasco Announces Addition of Wi-Fi Smart Dimmer to New Line of myTouchSmart Products

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jasco, a leader in LED lighting fixtures, lighting controls and smart home products, today announces the addition of the myTouchSmart In-Wall Wi-Fi Smart Dimmer to the brand’s hub-less suite of myTouchSmart Wi-Fi products. In addition to the new Smart Dimmer, the myTouchSmart Wi-Fi family includes an In-Wall Smart Switch, In-Wall Smart Outlet and Indoor and Outdoor Smart Plugs. These can easily control all your indoor and outdoor lighting needs from anywhere using the free myTS mobile app for Android and Apple devices.

The In-Wall Smart Dimmer allows users to create unique lighting schedules for each day of the week using simple daily presets or customizable settings. Additional app features include a 24-hour countdown timer, full range dimming and a smart Dusk-to-Dawn program. The Smart Dimmer uses SunSmart™ technology – a built-in component that monitors the sunrise and sunset times for your region and automatically adjusts your program schedule. The Wi-Fi-enabled Smart Dimmer is certified with both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant which allows for easy voice control operation.

“Our growing ecosystem of myTouchSmart Wi-Fi smart home products provide a full range of lighting controls that do not require a hub or bridge and now offer dimming control to achieve the perfect brightness level using the free intuitive app,” said Cameron Trice, Jasco CEO. “Most people want to automate their lights to do what they want and when they want, and then use voice commands to control or dim the lights on the fly – with the myTouchSmart Wi-Fi Smart Dimmer you have the best of both worlds.”

The myTouchSmart Wi-Fi ecosystem delivers simple automation to indoor and outdoor home lighting and small appliances. With a simple setup, each myTouchSmart product can be quickly paired to deliver simple automation. The current line of myTouchSmart Wi-Fi products includes:

  • In-Wall Smart Switch: Easily replace existing switches with this Wi-Fi switch (single pole and 3-way) to control one or more lights from anywhere via the app.

  • Indoor Smart Plug: Ideal for indoor lighting, the plug features a space-saving design and occupies only one outlet, leaving the second receptacle free for another device or a second smart plug.

  • Outdoor Smart Plug: With rugged, weather-resistant construction, this plug is ideal for controlling landscape lights, café lights, fountains, seasonal decor and other indoor and outdoor plug-in appliances.

  • In-Wall Smart Outlet: With one Wi-Fi controlled outlet and one always-on outlet, the tamper-resistant outlet replaces any existing standard outlet to automate anything you plug into it.

The myTouchSmart product line will be on display for demonstrations at CES 2019 at Jasco’s booth #12000. To learn more about the myTouchSmart In-Wall Wi-Fi Smart Dimmer (available for purchase in Q2 of 2019), visit Jasco’s website at www.mytouchsmart.com.

About Jasco

 

At Jasco, we design and develop products to simplify your life and connect your home. Jasco provides one of the most comprehensive product offerings in home automation, LED lighting, home entertainment, power and mobility products. While providing our retail partners full and far-reaching product assortments, we use our commitment to design, research and development to bring to market a steady flow of product innovations that energize and invigorate the home and mobile solution landscape. To learn more, visit www.byjasco.com and follow Jasco on FacebookTwitterInstagram, and the blog for more information.

