06/01/2019 15:30:00

Larson Electronics LLC Releases Explosion Proof Motion Sensor – 360° x 70’ Area

KEMP, Texas, Jan. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leader in industrial lighting, Larson Electronics LLC, has announced the release of an explosion proof motion sensor approved for Class I, Division 1 and 2, Class II, Divisions 1 and 2, and Class III locations. This motion sensor has coverage patterns consisting of 69 zones in 11 barriers and uses cutting-edge microwave sensors and is equipped with first step processing.

The EXP-MS-N4X-AT-HV-V4 is an explosion proof motion sensor from Larson Electronics that provides up to 360° x 70’ coverage when mounted at a height of 12 feet to 25 feet. This unit leverages cutting-edge microwave sensors to detect motion by sending out discreet waves that are reflected from nearby walls and objects, rather than using traditional heat or light waves. Because microwave sensors are not affected by line of sight, they offer wider and more accurate target area coverage. Microwave sensors also provide stable performance in unpredictable climates and penetrate glass, plastic and other non-metallic objects.

This explosion proof unit features first step processing (FSP), meaning the unit adjusts sensitivity levels for each application on its own based on signal amplitude, polarity, slope and timing. FSP also provides instant response to movements in the target area, without sacrificing false alarm immunity to other sources.

Operated like a standard on/off switch, this unit has a normally open circuit when no motion is present. Once motion is detected the circuit will close allowing voltage to pass through to the sensor, powering the device on the other end. This explosion proof motion sensor operates on 120V AC to 240V AC and features one, 1/2” NPT hub or 3/4” NPT hub on either side of the unit

The EXP-MS-N4X-AT-HV-V4 is constructed of non-sparking aluminum and has a glass window where motion is detected through. The unit is wall-mounted via an integral mounting bracket that can be vertically adjusted after installment, allowing users to pinpoint the exact target area they wish the device to detect motion in.

This explosion proof motion sensor is rated for Class I, Divisions 1 & 2, Groups B, C, D, Class I, Zones 1 & 2, Groups IIB+H2, IIA, Class II, Divisions 1 & 2, Groups E, F, G, Class III, features IP66 rated and NEMA rated 3, 4, 4X, 7 (B, C, D) and 9 (E, F, G).

“This motion sensor is perfect for turning on lights in manufacturing facilities, warehouses, and other flammable worksites because of the high-tech microwave sensors,” said Rob Bresnahan, CEO of Larson Electronics LLC. “Microwave sensors are known for being extremely reliable in unpredictable conditions, which you would find in an explosion proof industrial environment. They provide more accurate coverage and detect objects, instead of only heat and light like traditional infrared motion sensors do.”

About Larson Electronics LLC: 

Larson Electronics LLC

 is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

For further information, please contact:

Rob Bresnahan, President and CEO

Toll-free: 1-888-351-2363

Int’l: 214-616-6180

Fax: 903-498-3364

E-mail: sales@larsonelectronics.com

