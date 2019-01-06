06/01/2019 21:00:00

Larson Electronics Releases 72W ATEX/IECEx Rated Flameproof Fluorescent Linear Fixture

KEMP, Texas, Jan. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Larson Electronics, a Texas-based company with over 40 years of experience spearheading the industrial lighting sector, announced the release of a 72-watt flameproof fluorescent linear fixture designed for outdoor, ATEX/IECEx Zone 1/Zone 2 and Zone 21/Zone 22 flammable environments. This IP66-rated unit comes equipped with two, 4-foot T8 fluorescent lamps that operate on 220V AC 50Hz and feature glass fiber reinforced polyester construction with a UV-resistant polycarbonate lens and foam basket.

The ATEX-HALP-48-2L-T8-2X36W-R1-220V flameproof fluorescent linear offers 6,200 lumens of light output in a flood beam configuration with a CRI rating of 75 and color temperature options of 5000K, 4100K or 2700K. This T4 temperature-rated unit can be used in places with ambient temperature ratings between -25˚C and +40˚C and has a lamp lifespan of 20,000+ hours.

This explosion proof fluorescent light fixture features L1, L2, L, N and two PE terminals for completing electrical connections. This light has two, 1.5” (M25) molded plastic/polyamide stopping plugs and a central locking system to protect the internal components. This fixture also features an electronic, internal ballast and two interlock switches that disconnect all poles to the ballast and inverter, as well as turn the power off when the diffuser is open.

This unit is compatible with various mounting configurations, including ceiling, pendant, chain hanging, angle bracket, pole clamp oil derrick and pole top (no mounts included), making it extremely versatile. This flameproof light is suitable for paint spray booths, aircraft maintenance, oil drilling rigs, refineries, gas processing plants, chemical manufacturing, offshore applications and more.

About Larson Electronics LLC: 

Larson Electronics LLC

 is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

For further information, please contact:

Rob Bresnahan, President and CEO

Toll-free: 1-888-351-2363

Int’l: 214-616-6180

Fax: 903-498-3364

E-mail: sales@larsonelectronics.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b5b01109-7595-4fc6-aaec-97c7cfcbfb4c

LE Logo - new 2016.JPG

