Maximus Announces Industry’s First Dual Camera Smart Doorbell, Answer DualCam Video Doorbell, to Eliminate Blind Spots and Provide Increased Home Security

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maximus® , a home security company providing easy-to-install smart home security solutions, today announces the Maximus Answer DualCam Video Doorbell, the first smart doorbell to include dual-cameras. As the only smart home product with two cameras, Maximus Answer is the most effective security product to fully capture video footage of people and packages at your front door.

Maximus Answer uses a 1080p HDR camera to eliminate top or bottom blind spots that exist in smart doorbells currently on the market, providing a field view of 155°. The front-facing music quality speaker plays messages and customizable greetings, while allowing improved two-way communication with visitors using Echo Cancellation. The smart doorbell also uses less power than other video doorbells, provides lower latency and faster connection to the Kuna app to see and speak to visitors, sound an alarm, dial 911 in the event of an emergency and more. Like previous Maximus products, there is a two-hour download and “look back” window without a premium subscription fee. Answer is enabled by Ambarella’s state-of-the-art high resolution quad-core S5L-4K chip. Its four cores allow for sophisticated on-chip AI features.

“Answer is an immediate upgrade to any other smart doorbell on the market right now,” said Mark Honeycutt, CEO of Maximus. “Our goal has always been to provide consumers with easy-to-use (and install) products that instill a sense of safety and security. Answer accomplishes that and more by allowing homeowners to view footage of packages on the ground, children and pets, in addition to faces and full-length bodies. Easy-to-use streaming shows both camera views at the same time. Click on either view to make it larger, smaller, zoom in or out. This video doorbell will dramatically change the video doorbell industry and set a new level of expectation from consumers in the market.”

Maximus Answer is compatible with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, so users can control the smart doorbell with verbal commands. It will be available for $199 at most major retailer locations and online.

Also coming in 2019, Maximus will debut the Camera Porch Light, a new and improved version of the popular Smart Security Light(s) with an increased field of view (from 115° to 155°). The porch light also features an upgraded 1080p HDR camera (previously 720p HD), an enhanced PIR motion sensor with greater detection angle, a quick connect installation base to make installing the camera light even easier, and enhanced echo cancellation to make communication more seamless through the mobile app.

Visit www.maximuslighting.com to learn more about the Maximus brand. Maximus Answer will be on display for demonstrations at CES 2019 at Maximus’ booth 42158 and Unveiled.

