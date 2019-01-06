06/01/2019 17:00:00

Maximus Announces Industry’s First Dual Camera Smart Doorbell, Answer DualCam Video Doorbell, to Eliminate Blind Spots and Provide Increased Home Security

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maximus®, a home security company providing easy-to-install smart home security solutions, today announces the Maximus Answer DualCam Video Doorbell, the first smart doorbell to include dual-cameras. As the only smart home product with two cameras, Maximus Answer is the most effective security product to fully capture video footage of people and packages at your front door.

Maximus Answer uses a 1080p HDR camera to eliminate top or bottom blind spots that exist in smart doorbells currently on the market, providing a field view of 155°. The front-facing music quality speaker plays messages and customizable greetings, while allowing improved two-way communication with visitors using Echo Cancellation. The smart doorbell also uses less power than other video doorbells, provides lower latency and faster connection to the Kuna app to see and speak to visitors, sound an alarm, dial 911 in the event of an emergency and more.  Like previous Maximus products, there is a two-hour download and “look back” window without a premium subscription fee.  Answer is enabled by Ambarella’s state-of-the-art high resolution quad-core S5L-4K chip. Its four cores allow for sophisticated on-chip AI features.

“Answer is an immediate upgrade to any other smart doorbell on the market right now,” said Mark Honeycutt, CEO of Maximus. “Our goal has always been to provide consumers with easy-to-use (and install) products that instill a sense of safety and security. Answer accomplishes that and more by allowing homeowners to view footage of packages on the ground, children and pets, in addition to faces and full-length bodies. Easy-to-use streaming shows both camera views at the same time. Click on either view to make it larger, smaller, zoom in or out.  This video doorbell will dramatically change the video doorbell industry and set a new level of expectation from consumers in the market.”

Maximus Answer is compatible with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, so users can control the smart doorbell with verbal commands. It will be available for $199 at most major retailer locations and online.

Also coming in 2019, Maximus will debut the Camera Porch Light, a new and improved version of the popular Smart Security Light(s) with an increased field of view (from 115° to 155°). The porch light also features an upgraded 1080p HDR camera (previously 720p HD), an enhanced PIR motion sensor with greater detection angle, a quick connect installation base to make installing the camera light even easier, and enhanced echo cancellation to make communication more seamless through the mobile app.

Visit www.maximuslighting.com to learn more about the Maximus brand. Maximus Answer will be on display for demonstrations at CES 2019 at Maximus’ booth 42158 and Unveiled.

About Maximus®:

Maximus® is a home security company providing easy-to-install smart home security solutions, in addition to LED bulbs, LED fixtures, LED low voltage and lighting accessories. The current home security product line includes the Maximus Camera Porch Light, Camera Floodlight and Answer DualCam Video Doorbell, all available in various styles and controlled through a mobile app on your smartphone, to prevent burglaries or break-ins. For more about the Maximus brand and its current product line, visit www.maximuslighting.com.

Media Contact

Lauren Cozza

Uproar PR for Maximus 

321-236-0102 x 233

lcozza@uproarpr.com

New_Maximus-logo.png

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
01 Jan
I:DAX
Kære næstbedste venner!   2018 var et fantastisk år. Alle, selv de vulgært rige, tabte pusten i året..
40
05 Jan
BAVA
1. Hvor får du 1,7-1,8 Mia fra? I Q3 rapporten angav de sequrities, cash and cashequivalents til 2,4..
28
01 Jan
I:DAX
Hvis man skriver det samme 20 år i træk får man ret på et eller andet tidspunkt. Dem der forudsiger ..
27
04 Jan
VELO
  En gennemsnitspatient på 70 kg. betaler ved 4 $/mg ift. anvist dosering af envarsus 0,13 mg/kg = c..
23
05 Jan
 
FINANS bringer i dag en artikel, som siger at den gennemsnitlige leder i de største engelske selskab..
22
05 Jan
VELO
Der er to vigtige ting der bliver overset. 1 selve markedet for envarsus - i tacromolinus er over 1..
21
04 Jan
VWS
  @Tommycarstensen   Jeg tjekker som regel først debatten efter alm arbejdstid, og ser dine spørgsmå..
19
01 Jan
VELO
  Her lidt grove tal og filosofere over i starten af året, mens vi venter på analytikernes estimater..
18
31 Dec
PNDORA
Nu ved du jo ikke hvad der sker i bestyrelseslokalet, så at kalde dem handlingslammede må være for e..
18
03 Jan
 
Jeg har ikke til hensigt at byde ind med noget af det juridiske, men dette indlæg skal alene ses som..
17

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
24 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
13 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
07 Dec - Director/PDMR Shareholding
04 Dec - Total voting rights
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
VR, Crypto and Rock and Roll! Celebrity Musicians, AR/VR and Blockchain Mix at Immersive Concert and Media Showcase Featuring THX, Sportscastr & 20 Tech Innovators to Kick Off CES
2
Investigation Relating to Transamerica Corporation’s 401(k) Plan Announced by Stull, Stull & Brody
3
Larson Electronics LLC Releases LED Front Grill Headlight Package for Massey Ferguson 491 Tractors
4
Palo Alto Innovation Announces Node-ify Axon, First Universal Sensor to Make Everyday Objects Smarter
5
Chefman Brings Innovation and Ease to the Kitchen with Chef IQ App, Allowing Consumers to Cook from their Phones

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

17:00
Jasco Announces Addition of Wi-Fi Smart Dimmer to New Line of myTouchSmart Products
17:00
AMD Kicks-Off 2019 Offering Complete Mobile Portfolio: New Ryzen™, Athlon™, and A-Series Processors for Ultrathin, Mainstream, and Chromebook Laptops
17:00
Intellithings Announces RoomMe, the First Solution to Enable Person-Specific, Room-Level Presence-Based Operation of Smart Home Devices
17:00
Maximus Announces Industry’s First Dual Camera Smart Doorbell, Answer DualCam Video Doorbell, to Eliminate Blind Spots and Provide Increased Home Security
16:38
Adamas Provides Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2018 GOCOVRI™ Sales Results and Outlines Key Priorities for 2019
15:30
Larson Electronics LLC Releases Explosion Proof Motion Sensor – 360° x 70’ Area
14:41
January 2019 Kicks-Off With the Largest Display of Accessories and Ready-To-Wear on the East Coast During NY Women’s and Children’s Market
14:16
FlexIt – Pay as You Go Gym App – Announces Availability in Seven Markets
14:03
Chefman Brings Innovation and Ease to the Kitchen with Chef IQ App, Allowing Consumers to Cook from their Phones

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
06 January 2019 18:09:56
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20190102.1 - EUROWEB1 - 2019-01-06 19:09:56 - 2019-01-06 18:09:56 - 1000 - Website: OKAY