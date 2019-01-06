06/01/2019 14:00:00

Palo Alto Innovation Announces Node-ify Axon, First Universal Sensor to Make Everyday Objects Smarter

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palo Alto Innovation, a startup solving everyday consumer problems with efficient and cost-effective products, announces its new brand at CES 2019 – Node-ify. The Node-ify Axon will be the first product rolling out and is the first universal sensor that allows users to measure, alert and control everyday objects – turning anything into a smart device.

Axon is the first universal smart home sensor that allows users to take everyday products around their home (i.e. couch, refrigerator, dog bowl, etc.) and bring them into the 21st century. Axon has very long-range transmissions with low power consumption and a myriad of internal built-in sensors that can determine temperature, water, humidity, light, sound, touch and motion – along with infinitely expandable sensor add-ons. These add-ons allow Axon to be customizable and evolve with the sensor marketplace. Axon connects via Bluetooth Low Energy to a mobile app on the user’s smartphone with an unlimited number of ways to monitor, detect, notify, trigger or automate various functions to make just about any product in the home smart, such as:

  • Place Axon in the refrigerator or freezer to alert you if the temperature gets too warm

  • Place Axon under the sink, washer/dryer, refrigerator, to detect and alert if a leak starts

  • Place Axon near a gate, door or window in the home to notify when/if opened

  • Place Axon under a toothbrush holder to determine if your child actually brushed his or her teeth (i.e. measures the weight of the toothbrush being taken out of the holder)

  • Place Axon under the dog bowl to alert you if food or water is low and how much was consumed

“One of our goals at Palo Alto Innovation is to create products that will increase the value and usability of everyday objects around your home,” said Alex Tramiel, co-founder and CEO of Palo Alto Innovation. “We’ve noticed an influx of normal household items that have become enhanced with smart features, but are always accompanied with an expensive price tag. We created the Node-ify Axon to take normal household items and make them smart at a much more affordable price.”

In addition to Axon, Palo Alto Innovation will also be featuring the Sandman Doppler and Original Sandman, the company’s popular alarm clock brand at the show. The Doppler is currently available for pre-order starting at $119 and will ship in summer of 2019. The Original Sandman clock is available on Amazon and Sandman Clocks for $19.99. Axon will make its debut at CES 2019, available for demonstrations along with the Sandman Doppler and the Original Sandman at Palo Alto Innovation’s booth 41964 and Unveiled.

For more information on the Node-ify brand, visit node-ify.me and for more information on Palo Alto Innovation, visit: www.paloaltoinnovation.com.

About Palo Alto Innovation

Founded in March 2015, Palo Alto Innovation focuses on making life easier, one gizmo at a time. The company solves everyday consumer problems with efficient and cost-effective products. Their most notable of products, the Sandman and Sandman Doppler, are smart clocks made for the twenty-first century. The contemporary, neutral design combines intuitive controls with the largest auto-adjustable display of its type, integrated cable management, and multiple USB ports to keep several consumer devices charged and ready to go.

Media Contact

Janie Elderdice

Uproar PR for Palo Alto Innovation

jelderdice@uproarpr.com

321-236-0102 ext. 233

Picture1.png

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
01 Jan
I:DAX
Kære næstbedste venner!   2018 var et fantastisk år. Alle, selv de vulgært rige, tabte pusten i året..
40
05 Jan
BAVA
1. Hvor får du 1,7-1,8 Mia fra? I Q3 rapporten angav de sequrities, cash and cashequivalents til 2,4..
28
01 Jan
I:DAX
Hvis man skriver det samme 20 år i træk får man ret på et eller andet tidspunkt. Dem der forudsiger ..
27
04 Jan
VELO
  En gennemsnitspatient på 70 kg. betaler ved 4 $/mg ift. anvist dosering af envarsus 0,13 mg/kg = c..
23
05 Jan
 
FINANS bringer i dag en artikel, som siger at den gennemsnitlige leder i de største engelske selskab..
22
05 Jan
VELO
Der er to vigtige ting der bliver overset. 1 selve markedet for envarsus - i tacromolinus er over 1..
21
04 Jan
VWS
  @Tommycarstensen   Jeg tjekker som regel først debatten efter alm arbejdstid, og ser dine spørgsmå..
19
01 Jan
VELO
  Her lidt grove tal og filosofere over i starten af året, mens vi venter på analytikernes estimater..
18
31 Dec
PNDORA
Nu ved du jo ikke hvad der sker i bestyrelseslokalet, så at kalde dem handlingslammede må være for e..
18
03 Jan
 
Jeg har ikke til hensigt at byde ind med noget af det juridiske, men dette indlæg skal alene ses som..
17

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
24 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
13 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
07 Dec - Director/PDMR Shareholding
04 Dec - Total voting rights
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
VR, Crypto and Rock and Roll! Celebrity Musicians, AR/VR and Blockchain Mix at Immersive Concert and Media Showcase Featuring THX, Sportscastr & 20 Tech Innovators to Kick Off CES
2
Investigation Relating to Transamerica Corporation’s 401(k) Plan Announced by Stull, Stull & Brody
3
Larson Electronics LLC Releases LED Front Grill Headlight Package for Massey Ferguson 491 Tractors
4
Palo Alto Innovation Announces Node-ify Axon, First Universal Sensor to Make Everyday Objects Smarter
5
Chefman Brings Innovation and Ease to the Kitchen with Chef IQ App, Allowing Consumers to Cook from their Phones

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

17:00
Intellithings Announces RoomMe, the First Solution to Enable Person-Specific, Room-Level Presence-Based Operation of Smart Home Devices
17:00
Maximus Announces Industry’s First Dual Camera Smart Doorbell, Answer DualCam Video Doorbell, to Eliminate Blind Spots and Provide Increased Home Security
17:00
Jasco Announces Addition of Wi-Fi Smart Dimmer to New Line of myTouchSmart Products
17:00
AMD Kicks-Off 2019 Offering Complete Mobile Portfolio: New Ryzen™, Athlon™, and A-Series Processors for Ultrathin, Mainstream, and Chromebook Laptops
16:38
Adamas Provides Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2018 GOCOVRI™ Sales Results and Outlines Key Priorities for 2019
15:30
Larson Electronics LLC Releases Explosion Proof Motion Sensor – 360° x 70’ Area
14:41
January 2019 Kicks-Off With the Largest Display of Accessories and Ready-To-Wear on the East Coast During NY Women’s and Children’s Market
14:16
FlexIt – Pay as You Go Gym App – Announces Availability in Seven Markets
14:03
Chefman Brings Innovation and Ease to the Kitchen with Chef IQ App, Allowing Consumers to Cook from their Phones

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
06 January 2019 18:10:33
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20190102.1 - EUROWEB1 - 2019-01-06 19:10:33 - 2019-01-06 18:10:33 - 1000 - Website: OKAY