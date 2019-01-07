07/01/2019 19:39:19

Advantech Unveils Retail-Ready Tablets, Kiosks and Digital Signage at 2019 National Retail Federation Show

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advantech, a trusted, world-leading provider of the most advanced and innovative embedded and automated computing solutions for enterprises and systems integrators across the globe, is proud to announce its upcoming showcase at this year’s annual National Retail Federation (NRF) event, January 13-15 at the Jacob K. Javitz Center in New York City. Advantech will reveal a range of cutting-edge products to help department stores, restaurants, shopping malls and other retail venues better connect with employees and patrons through digital convenience. Attendees will be offered an intimate look at Advantech’s self-service PC kiosks, industrial tablets and compact digital signage players, which work cohesively through its proprietary UShop+ Cloud Platform.

Advantech boasts a complete line-up of sleek, inter-compatible items that can guide a 360-degree in-store experience, from browsing to purchase. Designed for easy monitoring and maintenance, and accessible through a single portal, the system is rugged, flexible and built for longevity.

“Advantech has revolutionized the way retailers approach business needs and how technology is applied with a purpose,” said Advantech iRetail Vertical Sales Manager, Edward Roberto. “We look forward to the conference and unveiling the next evolution of branded retail environments, personalized customer engagements and best-in-class retail solutions.”

Experts at the Advantech booth #832 will be available to showcase the following:

  • UTK-532: Featuring a 32” modular design panel, this eye-widening, self-service PC kiosk flaunts an easy and flexible construction for a variety of different set-ups at department stores, shopping malls, fast-food restaurants and beyond.

     

  • AIM 30 Series: Featuring the capabilities of a mobile POS, these industrial tablets come in three sizes ranging 8-10”, and are perfectly designed for tableside ordering, merchandising and more.

     

  • USM-110: Great for displaying menu boards, these ultra-compact RISC-based digital signage players support 4K resolution.

     

  • UTC-542: This multipurpose 42.5" all-in-one (AiO) computer features a fanless design and the latest Intel® Pentium®/Core™ /Celeron® processor, making it an ideal AiO terminal for various types of in-store interaction, point-of-sale, self-service, and equipment control applications in retail, hospitality, public service, and factory environments. This product was featured on episode 63 of NBC’s sitcom television series, Superstore.

    • Advantech will feature a smart shelving display at the show with kiosk and retail display solutions provider and partner, Frank Mayer and Associates. “We have collaborated with Advantech to bring leading-edge technology to kiosks and displays in retail and the quick-serve restaurant space,” said Frank Mayer and Associates Senior Vice President of Sales, David Anzia. “As leaders in the deployment of retail technology, the partnership will look to drive sales and enhance the consumer shopping experience.”

    To schedule a media appointment at the show, please contact: Advantech@BeyondFifteen.com. To learn more about Advantech’s retail offerings, please visit: https://www.advantech.com/solutions/iretail.

    ABOUT ADVANTECH: Advantech is the global leader of embedded, industrial, IoT and automation solution platforms. The 35-year-old, billion-dollar business is ranked a top 100 Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) company, with over 1,000 products and more than 8,000 employees working in 92 major cities worldwide. Advantech is renowned for developing and manufacturing high-quality, high-performance hardware and software computing components as well as complete platforms—focused on its vision of enabling an intelligent planet (www.Advantech.com). Advantech is a subsidiary of Advantech Co., Ltd (TAIDEX:2395).

    CONTACT: Leslie Licano, Leslie@beyondfifteen.com | 949-733-8679

    advantech-logo.png

