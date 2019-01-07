Alarm.com Empowers Independent Living With Wellcam™ and Wellness Insights

TYSONS, Va. and LAS VEGAS, Jan. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alarm.com , the leading platform for the intelligently connected property, today announced at CES a newly expanded Wellness product line focused on well-being and health. These new independent living offerings extend protection and peace of mind for families with loved ones living on their own. Wellness Insights, a CES Innovation Award Honoree, uses a suite of sensors and predictive analytics to learn activity patterns and detect changes that can indicate an emerging health issue or other quality of life concern. Alarm.com also introduced Wellcam™, the first smart home video solution designed to connect families and empower healthy, independent living.

“Both Wellness Insights and Wellcam can extend safety to the people and things that matter most,” says Steve Chazin, Vice President of Product at Alarm.com. “We’re making it possible for Alarm.com customers to cast a wider safety net beyond their homes, gaining peace of mind that their aging parents, children, and even pets are well cared for.”

According to the Wall Street Journal, more than 30 million Americans currently provide unpaid care to family members and the number of aging adults choosing to live at home is expected to continue to grow. This increases the need for non-intrusive, cost-effective services that can help maintain independence and well-being. While awareness for devices like panic pendants is high, many consumers do not know about the importance of monitoring daily activities and detecting non-urgent issues.

Wellcam™

Wellcam is the first video solution designed to empower safe and healthy independent living. By introducing Wellcam to a loved one’s home, and connecting it to Wi-Fi, Alarm.com subscribers can extend their existing smart home security service to provide protection to more of their family. Placed in a living room or kitchen area, Wellcam’s 180-degree field of view camera with 1080p resolution can monitor a remote relative’s living space, providing a direct connection between Alarm.com subscribers and their loved ones.

Two-way audio calls and live video enable caregivers and family to check-in through the Alarm.com mobile app and visually verify how their loved one is doing. Wellcam’s call out button makes it easier for a loved one to reach out for help - no smartphone required.

Wellcam can also capture video clips of activities and send them to family and caregivers for an additional safety net. Alerts and video clips let family members and caregivers know about potentially dangerous situations or when all is well. Family members can verify well-being and quality of life with just a glance at their Alarm.com mobile app, using the new Highlights feature, which provides a daily update of important activities and video clips in the home.

Wellness Insights

Wellness Insights, a CES Innovation Award Honoree, intelligently monitors quality of life through a suite of discreet sensors and smart devices in the home, and delivers proactive, AI-based insights into activities of daily living. With alerts about changes in behavior that indicate emerging quality of life issues, family and caregivers can address issues before they escalate.

Activity tracking includes events such as kitchen or bathroom visits, entries and exits from each room, and overall activity levels in the home. After establishing a detailed pattern of activity during an initial learning period, the system can identify subtle changes that may indicate a developing issue. Caregivers and loved ones can monitor overall quality of life and well-being, and receive alerts about changes so they can proactively address issues before they lead to problems.

Alerts and notifications can also provide reminders to take medications and affirm that all is well when a loved one is up and about in the morning or out for their daily walk in the afternoon. In addition, family and caregivers can know more about a range of concerning situations, including:

Being away from bed for a prolonged time at night

Opening a door outside of normal hours

Not accessing medication at prescribed time

“Traditional independent living devices let you know about an emergency only after it has happened,” Lainie Muller, Director of Wellness at Alarm.com. “With intelligence to detect emerging concerns, Wellness Insights empowers families and caregivers to intervene before life-safety incidents might take place and redefines the category of independent living technology.”

To learn more about Alarm.com’s Wellness products and its full-line of smart home and business solutions, please visit Alarm.com or contact an authorized Alarm.com service provider partner.

Media Inquiries

Matt Zartman

Director of Communications

Alarmdotcom@imre.com

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com is the leading platform for the intelligently connected property. Millions of people use Alarm.com's technology to monitor and control their property from anywhere. Centered on security and remote monitoring, our platform addresses a wide range of market needs and enables application-based control for a growing variety of Internet of Things (IoT) devices. Our security, video monitoring, intelligent automation, energy management and wellness solutions are available through our network of thousands of professional service providers in North America and around the globe. Alarm.com's common stock is traded on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol ALRM. For more information, please visit www.alarm.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which may be identified by their use of terms and phrases such as "will," "intend," "enable," "plans," "develop," "designed to" and other similar terms and phrases, and may include but are not limited to, the statements regarding the Company's projected business strategies and planned release of Wellcam™ and other Wellness related products, the anticipated features, benefits and functions of those products and applications, anticipated market demand or opportunities for these products and applications, and other forward-looking statements. These statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, including the Company's ability to manage and execute on the Company's business strategies; the effects of increased competition and evolving technologies; the Company's ability to effectively enhance, innovate and scale the Company's solution; consumer demand for interactive security and home automation services; the reliability of the Company's hardware and technology suppliers; future financial prospects, and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended September 30, 2018 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 7, 2018 and other subsequent filings the Company makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Actual results and the timing of certain events may differ materially from the results or timing predicted or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause the Company's views to change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date hereof.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8a1ffcf9-ac95-469b-99ff-27e9efdd42a6

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/906ffb36-66d4-40b8-8d24-141b2d6327a6