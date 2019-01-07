07/01/2019 21:49:57

Alkermes plc, Inc. INVESTOR ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York against Alkermes plc, Inc.

Related content
31 Dec - 
SHAREHOLDER ALERT - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC ..
31 Dec - 
Alkermes Class Action Lawsuit: Bernstein Liebhard LLP A..
24 Dec - 
ALKS LOSS NOTICE: Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigatio..

NEW YORK, Jan. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a federal securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District for the Eastern District of New York against Alkermes plc, Inc. ("Alkermes" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ALKS) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Alkermes securities between February 17, 2017 and November 1, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

Investors who have incurred losses in the shares of a

re urged to contact the firm immediately at classmember@whafh.com or (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774. You may obtain additional information concerning the action on our website, www.whafh.com

.

If you have incurred losses in the shares of Alkermes plc, Inc.,you may,no later than February 25, 2019, request that the Court appoint you lead plaintiff of the proposed class. Please contact Wolf Haldenstein to learn more about your rights as an investor in Alkermes plc, Inc.

Follow the firm and learn about newly filed cases on Twitter and Facebook.

The filed Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that:

  • the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) had advised Alkermes to follow a certain protocol in connection with its New Drug Application submission for ALKS 5461;

     

  • Alkermes had failed to follow that protocol;

     

  • consequently, an FDA advisory committee voted 21 to 2 against the approval of ALKS 5461;

     

  • and as a result, Alkermes’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

On October 30, 2018, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) released a briefing document on Alkermes’ New Drug Application for ALKS 5461 ahead of a scheduled FDA advisory committee meeting for the drug. The FDA briefing document revealed that Alkermes “used an abridged 6-item version of the MADRS-10 for the primary endpoint of one of the principal studies (Study 207)” rather than the “10-item diagnostic questionnaire (MADRS-10) used to measure the severity of depressive episodes in patients with mood disorders,” despite the FDA’s “advice explicitly against this plan.” Moreover, the FDA briefing document revealed that the FDA “disagreed with [Alkermes’] planned strategy to average the MADRS results over several weeks, and recommended use of the MADRS-10EOT, as used in other antidepressant studies and as previously agreed.”

On this news, Alkermes stock fell $0.57 per share, or over 1.4%, from its previous closing price to close at $39.80 per share on October 30, 2018, damaging investors.

Then, on November 1, 2018, the FDA advisory committee voted 21 to 2 against approval of ALKS 5461, and at the hearing, FDA representatives stated that the agency specifically told Alkermes not to analyze its data through an average, which it did anyways.

On this news, Alkermes stock fell $3.09 per share, or over 7.5%, from its previous closing price to close at $37.74 per share on November 2, 2018.

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP

 has extensive experience in the prosecution of securities class actions and derivative litigation in state and federal trial and appellate courts across the country. The firm has attorneys in various practice areas; and offices in New York, Chicago and San Diego. The reputation and expertise of this firm in shareholder and other class litigation has been repeatedly recognized by the courts, which have appointed it to major positions in complex securities multi-district and consolidated litigation.

If you wish to discuss this action or have any questions regarding your rights and interests in this case, please immediately contact Wolf Haldenstein by telephone at (800) 575-0735, via e-mail at classmember@whafh.com, or visit our website at www.whafh.com.

Contact:

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP

Kevin Cooper, Esq.

Gregory Stone, Director of Case and Financial Analysis

Email: gstone@whafh.com, kcooper@whafh.com or classmember@whafh.com

Tel: (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome.

wolf_logo_color_tagline.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

21:49 ALKS
Alkermes plc, Inc. INVESTOR ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York against Alkermes plc, Inc.
31 Dec ALKS
SHAREHOLDER ALERT - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Investors of Class Action Against Alkermes plc, Inc. (ALKS) and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 25, 2019
31 Dec ALKS
Alkermes Class Action Lawsuit: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Alkermes plc – ALKS
24 Dec ALKS
ALKS LOSS NOTICE: Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Alkermes plc – ALKS
17 Dec BIIB
Alkermes and Biogen Announce Submission of a New Drug Application to U.S. Food and Drug Administration for Diroximel Fumarate in Multiple Sclerosis
12 Dec ALKS
ONGOING INVESTIGATION NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Alkermes plc and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
10 Dec TSCO
New Research Coverage Highlights Tractor Supply, Shaw Communications, Alkermes plc, Jacobs Engineering Group, Eastman Chemical, and Varian Medical — Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018
04 Dec ALKS
ONGOING INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Alkermes plc and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
19 Nov ALKS
INVESTIGATION ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Alkermes plc and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
15 Nov ALKS
Alkermes Losses Alert: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces First Investigation of Alkermes plc - ALKS

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
24 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
13 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
07 Dec - Director/PDMR Shareholding
04 Dec - Total voting rights
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Spero Therapeutics Signs License Agreement with Everest Medicines to Develop, Manufacture and Commercialize SPR206 in Asia, with Option for SPR741 Rights, and Initiates SPR206 Phase 1 Clinical Trial
2
Alarm.com Empowers Independent Living With Wellcam™ and Wellness Insights
3
NanoString Technologies Provides Preliminary Operational and Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018
4
Natural Health Trends Rejects False Allegations and Reiterates Commitment to Ethical Business Practices
5
Smart Signal From Alarm.com Brings Enhanced Security and Control to Smart Home and Business Owners

Related stock quotes

Alkermes PLC - Ordinary .. 30.60 2.0% Stock price increasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

22:23
BrainChip Partners with SoftCryptum to Deliver AI-powered Video Analytics to Government Agencies in European Countries
22:20
Stem Announces Expansion of Business Operations
22:15
Meridian Bioscience Announces Preliminary First Quarter 2019 Revenue; First Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call to be Held on January 24, 2019
22:09
Brookfield Residential 2018 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results Conference Call Notice
22:05
TransAtlantic Petroleum Provides an Operations Update and Announces Payment of Dividend on its Series A Preferred Shares
22:01
Inpixon Updates the Terms of Previously Announced Rights Offering
22:00
Encana to participate in panel discussion at Goldman Sachs Energy Conference
22:00
Lanham O’Dell & Company to Join Focus Financial Partners as New Partner Firm; David Weise & Associates Joins Focus Firm NKSFB
21:59
BOK Financial names David Stratton executive vice president

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
07 January 2019 22:45:23
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20190102.1 - EUROWEB5 - 2019-01-07 23:45:23 - 2019-01-07 22:45:23 - 1000 - Website: OKAY