Alliance Memory Cuts Lead Times for Automotive Temperature DRAM Portfolio

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Jan. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alliance Memory today announced that it has greatly reduced lead times for its DRAMs with -40°C to +105°C automotive temperature ratings. Responding to customer demand, Alliance Memory now holds many parts in finished goods stock and in addition can promise lead times of just six weeks for its most popular automotive temperature range products.

Alliance Memory offers a complete lineup of automotive temperature CMOS SDRAMs, including double data rate (DDR), DDR2, and DDR3 devices. The company’s portfolio of SDRAMs in the automotive temperature range includes components with densities of 64 Mb, 128 Mb, and 256 Mb. Automotive DDR1 SDRAMs feature densities of 128 Mb, 256 Mb, and 512 Mb, while DDR2 devices are available in densities of 256 Mb, 512 Mb, and 1 G. Alliance Memory’s 1-Gb, 2-Gb, and 4-Gb automotive DDR3 SDRAMs operate over 1.35-V and 1.5-V power supplies.

Alliance Memory’s automotive temperature DRAMs are AEC-Q100-compliant products for high-temperature-requirement applications, including Advanced Driving Assistance Systems (ADAS); powertrain; automotive active safety and autonomous driving; connectivity and in-vehicle-networking (IVN); carputers (customized PCs in cars); telematics; and infotainment systems.

Alliance Memory automotive temperature products will be among the highlights at the company’s Embedded World 2019 exhibit (Hall 3A, Stand 613), Feb. 26-28 in Nuremberg, Germany. A complete list of automotive memory solutions from Alliance Memory is available here: https://www.alliancememory.com/datasheets/automotive-memory-solutions/.

About Alliance Memory Inc.

Alliance Memory is a worldwide provider of critical and hard-to-find DRAM and SRAM memory ICs for the communications, computing, consumer electronics, medical, automotive, and industrial markets. The company’s product range includes DRAMs and SRAMs with commercial, industrial, and automotive operating temperature ranges and densities from 64Kb to 8Gb. Privately held, Alliance Memory maintains headquarters in San Carlos, California, and regional offices in Europe, Asia, Canada, and South America. More information about Alliance Memory is available online at www.alliancememory.com.

Editor resources:

Link to product image:

https://www.flickr.com/photos/alliancememory/albums/72157705307925654

Link to detailed product info:

https://www.alliancememory.com/datasheets/automotive-memory-solutions/

Agency Contact:

Bob Decker

Redpines

+1 415 409 0233

bob.decker@redpinesgroup.com

Alliance Memory Contact:

Kim Bagby

CFO

+1 650 610 6800

kim@alliancememory.com

