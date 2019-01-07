07/01/2019 06:15:55

Basilea reports strong, higher than expected preliminary revenue of CHF 133 million for financial year 2018

Related content
04 Jan - 
Basilea presenting at the 37th Annual J. P. Morgan Heal..
10 Dec - 
Basilea Pharmaceutica AG : Continued strong Cresemba® ..
14 Nov - 
Basilea presents preclinical data on its anticancer dru..

Basel, Switzerland, January 07, 2019

- Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. (SIX: BSLN) announced today the unaudited preliminary revenue for the financial year 2018. Total revenue is expected to increase by 31% over 2017 to approx. CHF 133 million (FYR 2017: CHF 101.5 million), with contributions of approx. CHF 82 million (FYR 2017: CHF 52.5 million, + 56%) from Basilea's two marketed products, the antifungal Cresemba® (isavuconazole) and the antibiotic Zevtera® (ceftobiprole). Basilea had guided for total revenue of CHF 120-130 million and contributions from Cresemba and Zevtera of CHF 75-85 million for the financial year 2018.

David Veitch, Chief Executive Officer of Basilea commented: "We are very pleased with our preliminary revenue of CHF 133 million, which exceeds our guidance. The increase of 56% in the revenue contributions from our two marketed products, Cresemba and Zevtera, confirms in particular the continued strong sales ramp-up of Cresemba, both in established markets and the more recently launched markets. Against the background of the continued high unmet medical need of patients suffering from invasive mold infections and the significant number of upcoming country launches, we are very positive for the future sales prospects of the brand."

He added: "In addition to exceeding our top line revenue target, we have achieved several important strategic milestones in 2018. Amongst others, we have initiated both phase 3 studies for ceftobiprole required to support a potential U.S. registration and have successfully expanded our oncology R&D portfolio through the in-licensing of the panFGFR kinase inhibitor derazantinib, which is currently recruiting patients in the registrational phase 2 study in intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma. Our solid cash position of approx. CHF 223 million as of December 31, 2018 (preliminary, unaudited) provides us with the financial flexibility to execute on our strategy towards achieving the upcoming key value inflections in our R&D pipeline."

The audited full financial statements as well as the annual report 2018 will be published on February 19, 2019. The final audited revenue for 2018 and the cash position as of year-end 2018 may differ from the reported preliminary numbers.

About Basilea

Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. is a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on the development of products that address the medical challenges in the therapeutic areas of oncology and anti-infectives. With two commercialized drugs, the company is committed to discovering, developing and commercializing innovative pharmaceutical products to meet the medical needs of patients with serious and life-threatening conditions. Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland and listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX: BSLN). Additional information can be found at Basilea's website www.basilea.com.

Disclaimer

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For further information, please contact:

Peer Nils Schröder, PhD

Head of Corporate Communications & Investor Relations

+41 61 606 1102

media_relations@basilea.com

investor_relations@basilea.com

This press release can be downloaded from www.basilea.com.

Attachment

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

06:15 E:BSLN
Basilea reports strong, higher than expected preliminary revenue of CHF 133 million for financial year 2018
04 Jan E:BSLN
Basilea presenting at the 37th Annual J. P. Morgan Healthcare Conference - delivering on its strategy
10 Dec E:BSLN
Basilea Pharmaceutica AG : Continued strong Cresemba® (isavuconazole) U.S. sales performance triggers CHF 10 million milestone payment to Basilea
14 Nov E:BSLN
Basilea presents preclinical data on its anticancer drug candidate BAL101553 at EORTC-NCI-AACR symposium
14 Aug E:BSLN
Basilea reports half-year financial results reflecting strong in-market product sales growth in addition to progress and expansion of the R&D pipeline
14 Aug E:BSLN
Basilea reports half-year financial results reflecting strong in-market product sales growth in addition to progress and expansion of the R&D pipeline
13 Aug E:BSLN
Basilea reports on first Cresemba® approval in MENA region
13 Aug E:BSLN
Basilea reports on first Cresemba® approval in MENA region
09 Aug E:BSLN
Basilea starts clinical phase 3 study with antibiotic ceftobiprole in Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia (SAB)
09 Aug E:BSLN
Basilea starts clinical phase 3 study with antibiotic ceftobiprole in Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia (SAB)

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
24 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
13 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
07 Dec - Director/PDMR Shareholding
04 Dec - Total voting rights
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
AMD Kicks-Off 2019 Offering Complete Mobile Portfolio: New Ryzen™, Athlon™, and A-Series Processors for Ultrathin, Mainstream, and Chromebook Laptops
2
Intellithings Announces RoomMe, the First Solution to Enable Person-Specific, Room-Level Presence-Based Operation of Smart Home Devices
3
Jasco Announces Addition of Wi-Fi Smart Dimmer to New Line of myTouchSmart Products
4
Palo Alto Innovation Announces Node-ify Axon, First Universal Sensor to Make Everyday Objects Smarter
5
Chefman Brings Innovation and Ease to the Kitchen with Chef IQ App, Allowing Consumers to Cook from their Phones

Related stock quotes

Basilea N 45.84 11.7% Stock price increasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

06:31
Galapagos starts first Phase 1 trial with Toledo compound
06:15
Basilea reports strong, higher than expected preliminary revenue of CHF 133 million for financial year 2018
06:02
Biocartis Group NV: Biocartis Announces Achieving its 2018 Key Business Objectives
06:02
HP Opens CES 2019 with Stunning Displays, PCs, and Security Innovations
06:01
VALNEVA Reports Positive Phase 1 Interim Results for Its Chikungunya Vaccine Candidate
05:30
NVIDIA GeForce RTX Powers Record Number of New Gaming Laptops
05:15
LeddarTech Delivers Production Samples of the LeddarCore LCA2 System-on-Chip for Mass-Market Automotive LiDARs
05:03
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 Is Here: Next-Gen Gaming Takes Off
02:00
Xenon Pharmaceuticals Outlines 2019 Key Milestones

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
07 January 2019 07:08:51
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20190102.1 - EUROWEB3 - 2019-01-07 08:08:51 - 2019-01-07 07:08:51 - 1000 - Website: OKAY