Bedrock Automation Receives Achilles® Certification for Cyber Hardening on OSA® Remote

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bedrock Automation, maker of the Bedrock Open Secure Automation System (OSA®), has received Achilles® Level 2 certification from GE Digital (Wurldtech) on its OSA Remote controller. The OSA Remote delivers the intrinsic cyber security protection for which Bedrock Automation is known in a compact unit that provides powerful PLC and SCADA RTU functionality for monitoring and control of up to 20 universal I/0, as well as serial and industrial Ethernet I/O. The Achilles certification provides users with greater assurance that they can implement their open applications remotely, secure from cyber threats.

“The demand for a secure remote controller is high – especially from the oil and gas market and water treatment plants needing to implement SCADA RTU and PLC applications. Achilles Level 2 provides independent validation of our unique approach to intrinsic cyber hardening,” said Bedrock Automation Founder and CEO, Albert Rooyakkers.

Like all Bedrock products, the compact OSA Remote embeds more than 30 cyber security technologies, including public key infrastructure (PKI) with secure keys inserted at birth, and advanced authentication and encryption capabilities for SCADA. All of this is in a system device that fits in the palm of the hand and at prices often below conventional PLCs or RTUs.

The Achilles Test Platform helps manufacturers of mission critical infrastructure solutions ensure that their products are not vulnerable to cyberattacks. It tests communications robustness of networks and operational parameters, identifying vulnerabilities and reproducing, isolating and resolving faults that cause them. The test battery is based on extensive experience in working with critical infrastructure systems and with manufacturers of devices that automate them to verify and validate performance under real-world conditions, such as denial of service (DoS) attacks.

The OSA Remote, like all Bedrock products, is manufactured with a secure supply chain on US soil at a Bedrock secure facility. The results are layers of cyber protection and due diligence that are unmatched in its industry. It is now shipping in volume.

About Bedrock Automation

Bedrock Automation, based in San Jose, California, is the maker of Bedrock® the world’s most powerful and cyber secure automation platform. This Silicon Valley company has assembled the latest technologies and talents from the automation, cyber security and semiconductor industries to build an unprecedented automation solution for industrial control based on three prime directives: simplicity, scalability and security. The result is a new platform of automation called OSA®, Open Secure Automation, with a revolutionary electromagnetic backplane architecture and deeply embedded ICS cyber security to deliver the highest levels of system performance, cyber security and reliability at the lowest lifecycle cost. Build on Bedrock®!

