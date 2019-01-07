ELEVEN YEARS…AND COUNTING! CDPHP Named among the Best Companies to Work for in NY

Albany, N.Y., Jan. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CDPHP has once again been named one of the Best Companies to Work for in New York, making this the 11th consecutive year the Capital Region health plan has received the award from the New York State Society for Human Resource Management.

“CDPHP employees are a cut above the rest – it’s as simple as that,” said CDPHP president and CEO, Dr. John D. Bennett. “Our community is a better place because of the passion and commitment they bring to their respective roles, as well as the various charitable organizations CDPHP is proud to support,” added Bennett.

The award, presented by the Best Companies Group, in conjunction with the New York State Society for Human Resource Management, is based on the company’s workplace policies, systems, and practices, as well as a survey, which is open to all employees, that measures employee engagement.

CDPHP employees enjoy a competitive compensation and benefits package, including:

401(k) program

Tuition reimbursement

Leadership development program

On-site fitness center with a full-time fitness specialist

On-site cafeteria

On-site farmers’ market

On-site dry cleaning

Worksite wellness programs and health screenings

Much more!

Several employees recently had the opportunity to discuss what being part of the CDPHP team means to them. From the front lines of customer service to retaining valued clients, the message was the same: CDPHP employees want to make health insurance – and life – easier for members and their families.

CDPHP will be honored at an awards dinner in Albany in April, where final rankings will be announced. For more information on the Best Companies to Work for in New York awards program, visit www.BestCompaniesNY.com.

About CDPHP®Established in 1984, CDPHP is a physician-founded, member-focused and community-based not-for-profit health plan that offers high-quality affordable health insurance plans to members in 26 counties throughout New York. CDPHP is also on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

