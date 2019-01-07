07/01/2019 19:38:12

ELEVEN YEARS…AND COUNTING! CDPHP Named among the Best Companies to Work for in NY

Albany, N.Y., Jan. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CDPHP has once again been named one of the Best Companies to Work for in New York, making this the 11th consecutive year the Capital Region health plan has received the award from the New York State Society for Human Resource Management.

“CDPHP employees are a cut above the rest – it’s as simple as that,” said CDPHP president and CEO, Dr. John D. Bennett. “Our community is a better place because of the passion and commitment they bring to their respective roles, as well as the various charitable organizations CDPHP is proud to support,” added Bennett.

The award, presented by the Best Companies Group, in conjunction with the New York State Society for Human Resource Management, is based on the company’s workplace policies, systems, and practices, as well as a survey, which is open to all employees, that measures employee engagement.

CDPHP employees enjoy a competitive compensation and benefits package, including:

  • 401(k) program

  • Tuition reimbursement

  • Leadership development program

  • On-site fitness center with a full-time fitness specialist

  • On-site cafeteria

  • On-site farmers’ market

  • On-site dry cleaning

  • Worksite wellness programs and health screenings

  • Much more!

    • Several employees recently had the opportunity to discuss what being part of the CDPHP team means to them. From the front lines of customer service to retaining valued clients, the message was the same: CDPHP employees want to make health insurance – and life – easier for members and their families.

    CDPHP will be honored at an awards dinner in Albany in April, where final rankings will be announced. For more information on the Best Companies to Work for in New York awards program, visit www.BestCompaniesNY.com.

    About CDPHP®Established in 1984, CDPHP is a physician-founded, member-focused and community-based not-for-profit health plan that offers high-quality affordable health insurance plans to members in 26 counties throughout New York. CDPHP is also on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

    Natalia Burkart

    CDPHP

    518-641-5046

    natalia.burkart@cdphp.com

    Post comment

    Related debate

    • 1 week
    • 1 month
    • 1 Year
    01 Jan
    I:DAX
    Kære næstbedste venner!   2018 var et fantastisk år. Alle, selv de vulgært rige, tabte pusten i året..
    40
    05 Jan
    BAVA
    1. Hvor får du 1,7-1,8 Mia fra? I Q3 rapporten angav de sequrities, cash and cashequivalents til 2,4..
    31
    06 Jan
    PNDORA
    Pandora A/S 6.januar 2019   Jeg har den 4.januar 2019 købt aktier i Pandora A/S til kurs 273,2 DKK. ..
    28
    01 Jan
    I:DAX
    Hvis man skriver det samme 20 år i træk får man ret på et eller andet tidspunkt. Dem der forudsiger ..
    27
    05 Jan
     
    FINANS bringer i dag en artikel, som siger at den gennemsnitlige leder i de største engelske selskab..
    24
    04 Jan
    VELO
      En gennemsnitspatient på 70 kg. betaler ved 4 $/mg ift. anvist dosering af envarsus 0,13 mg/kg = c..
    23
    06 Jan
    VELO
    Jeg kan anbefale at gå på opdagelse på VELO hjemmeside.        https://www.envarsusxr.com/hcp/profes..
    22
    05 Jan
    VELO
    Der er to vigtige ting der bliver overset. 1 selve markedet for envarsus - i tacromolinus er over 1..
    22
    04 Jan
    VWS
      @Tommycarstensen   Jeg tjekker som regel først debatten efter alm arbejdstid, og ser dine spørgsmå..
    20
    06 Jan
    BAVA
    En ommer fatternada jeg forstaar simpelthen ikke dit behov for at skrige din antipati mod Bava ud fr..
    18

    HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

    22/02/2018 10:54:53
    Related news
    28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
    30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
    29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
    FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

    Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

    Related news
    24 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
    13 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
    07 Dec - Director/PDMR Shareholding
    04 Dec - Total voting rights
    22/02/2018 07:00:19
    Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

    Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

    Related news
    21/02/2018 15:25:10
    FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

    Most read news

    • 24 hours
    • 48 hours
    • 1 week
    1
    Alarm.com Empowers Independent Living With Wellcam™ and Wellness Insights
    2
    NanoString Technologies Provides Preliminary Operational and Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018
    3
    Natural Health Trends Rejects False Allegations and Reiterates Commitment to Ethical Business Practices
    4
    Larson Electronics Releases 72W ATEX/IECEx Rated Flameproof Fluorescent Linear Fixture
    5
    Smart Signal From Alarm.com Brings Enhanced Security and Control to Smart Home and Business Owners

    Buy and sell signals

    • Trend
    • Moneymachine

    Latest news

    20:17
    AIHA Issues Its First Public Policy Agenda
    20:17
    Illegal Burger by WCVC and AmeriCanna Cafe Announce Patented CBD Culinary Infusion Technology Pilot with Biolog Inc
    20:15
    Washington Trust Announces New Private Client Group
    20:06
    JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles Presents North America Debut of “This is MANGA – The Art of NAOKI URASAWA” Exhibition Opening January 23
    20:04
    SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Regarding Whether the Sale of Loxo Oncology, Inc. to Eli Lilly and Company is Fair to Shareholders
    20:00
    Leading a New Era of Wi-Fi, NETGEAR Announces Orbi Mesh Wi-Fi System Using Wi-Fi 6 Specifically Designed for the Gigabit Internet Home
    20:00
    Rural Counties Lead Connect for Health Colorado® 2019 Health Coverage Sign Ups; Many Have Already Passed 2018 Totals
    20:00
    Why the Poconos is One of the Best Places for a Family Ski Trip
    19:53
    JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles and the Tokyo University of the Arts Presents “Visual Euphony: Animation & Music” on January 13 and 15

    Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
    Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
    Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
     
    07 January 2019 20:39:26
    (UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
    Version: LiveBranchBuild_20190102.1 - EUROWEB1 - 2019-01-07 21:39:26 - 2019-01-07 20:39:26 - 1000 - Website: OKAY