07/01/2019 22:00:00

Encana to participate in panel discussion at Goldman Sachs Energy Conference

CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TSX, NYSE: ECA

Doug Suttles, Encana President & CEO, will be participating in a panel discussion at the Goldman Sachs Energy Conference in Miami, Florida, on Wednesday, January 9, 2019.

The topic of the discussion, beginning at 8 a.m. ET, is Diversification, Discipline, Differentiation and Execution: Strategies for Large-Cap E&Ps.

An updated corporate presentation from Encana will also be available the same day, January 9, 2019, at:

https://www.encana.com/investors/presentations-events/

Encana Corporation

Encana is a leading North American energy producer that is focused on developing its strong portfolio of resource plays, held directly and indirectly through its subsidiaries, producing oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas. By partnering with employees, community organizations and other businesses, Encana contributes to the strength and sustainability of the communities where it operates. Encana common shares trade on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges under the symbol ECA.

Further information on Encana Corporation is available on the company’s website, www.encana.com, or by contacting:

Investor contact:

Corey Code

Vice-President, Investor Relations

(403) 645-4606 

Patti Posadowski

Sr. Advisor, Investor Relations

(403) 645-2252

SOURCE: Encana Corporation

Media contact:

Simon Scott

Vice-President, Communications

(403) 645-2526 

Jay Averill

Director, External Communications

(403) 645-4747

 

 

