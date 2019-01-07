07/01/2019 19:37:32

GATX Corporation Sets Date for 2018 Fourth Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

CHICAGO, Jan. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GATX Corporation (NYSE:GATX) announced that it will report results for the 2018 fourth quarter prior to market open on Tuesday, January 22, 2019. GATX will hold a conference call to review the results later that morning. Investors may listen to the call via telephone or over the Internet as follows:

Live Teleconference

Date:Tuesday, January 22, 2019
Time:11:00 AM (Eastern Time)
Domestic Dial-In:1-888-220-8451
International Dial-In:1-323-794-2588
Live Webcast:www.gatx.com

To participate by phone, please dial in approximately 15 minutes prior to the start time and reference the GATX conference call. To listen via webcast, click the link on GATX’s homepage, www.gatx.com.

Replay Information

Time:Starting at 2:00 PM (Eastern Time), January 22, 2019
Domestic Dial-In:1-888-203-1112
International Dial-In:1-719-457-0820
Access Code:2733808
Web Access:The replay will also be available at www.gatx.com

COMPANY DESCRIPTION

GATX Corporation (NYSE:GATX) strives to be recognized as the finest railcar leasing company in the world by its customers, its shareholders, its employees and the communities where it operates. As the leading global railcar lessor, GATX has been providing quality railcars and services to its customers for more than120 years. GATX has been headquartered in Chicago, Illinois since its founding in 1898. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.gatx.com.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT:

Jennifer McManus

Senior Director, Investor Relations

GATX Corporation

312-621-6409

jennifer.mcmanus@gatx.com

Investor, corporate, financial, historical financial, and news release information may be found at www.gatx.com.

gatx_corp_logo_only_pms647.jpg

