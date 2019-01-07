Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Teladoc Health Inc.

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the February 11, 2019 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors that purchased Teladoc Health Inc. (“Teladoc” or the “Company”) (NYSE: TDOC ) securities between March 3, 2016 and December 5, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Teladoc investors have until February 11, 2019 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

On December 5, 2018, the Southern Investigative Research Foundation (“SIRF”) published an article alleging that Teladoc’s Chief Financial Officer provided trading advice to a junior employee regarding Teladoc securities, telling her “when he thought there were good opportunities to sell some shares.” On this news, Teladoc’s share price fell more than 10%, closing at $55.81 per share on December 6, 2018, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Hirschhorn was engaged in an inappropriate sexual relationship with a subordinate; (2) Hirschhorn and this subordinate engaged in insider trading to provide themselves with undue benefits; (3) Hirschhorn caused the subordinate to receive promotions for which she was unqualified, thereby negatively impacting the Company's operations; (4) the Company's enforcement of its own purported employment and trading policies were inadequate to prevent the foregoing conduct; and (5) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you purchased shares of Teladoc, you may move the Court no later than February 11, 2019 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy , Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com , or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com . If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

