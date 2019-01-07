07/01/2019 09:23:26

Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) market to witness a CAGR of 6.1% during 2018-2024

NEW YORK, Jan. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global ethylene vinyl acetate (EVA) market was valued at USD 7.5 billion in 2017 and is likely to expand to USD 11.6 billion by 2024, witnessing a CAGR of 6.1% over the forecast period. The growth can be primarily attributed to the increasing demand for ethylene vinyl acetate from packaging industry. The replacement of traditional packaging techniques with flexible packaging has propelled the demand for EVA in packaging applications. Additionally, growing use of EVA in the solar power industry is further expected to drive the demand over the forecast period.

The increasing adoption of bio-based ethylene vinyl acetate in light of environmental concerns is likely to boost the market demand. EVA is defined as a copolymer of ethylene and vinyl acetate that produces rubber like soft and flexible material. The weight percentage of vinyl acetate generally varies from 10 to 40%, and the remainder being ethylene. Key properties of EVA such as flexibility, resilience, toughness, resistance and transparency have increased its preference across various end-use industries.

Key findings from the report:

  • The global ethylene vinyl acetate market is likely to reach USD 11.6 billion by 2024

  • Thermoplastic Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (Medium VA density)segment held the major share of the market in 2017, and is likely to witness a healthy CAGR during 2018-2024

  • Packaging was the largest segment in 2017, and the trend is likely to continue over the next seven years

  • Films were the largest application segment in 2017 due to high usage of films across various end-use industries

  • Asia-Pacific  held the major share of the market in 2017, and is expected to grow at a significant rate

  • Some of the key companies operating in the industry include DowDuPont; BASF SE; The 3M Company; Merck KGaA; Exxon Mobil Corporation; LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.; Braskem; Innospec Inc.; Formosa Plastics Corporation; Arkema Group; Huntsman International LLC; Westlake Chemical Corporation; Celanese Corporation; and Sipchem; among others

  • As of August 2018, Braskem launched a new renewable bio-based EVA resin made from sugarcane for use across various end-use industries such as automotive, footwear, transportation, among others.  The new product is developed in partnership with San-Francisco based Allbirds, and is expected to expand the company’s “ I’m greenT portfolio”.

The report segments ethylene vinyl acetate (EVA) market on the basis of type, application, end-use, and region.

Packaging industry accounted for the major share of the global market

Growing use of ethylene vinyl acetate (EVA) in the packaging industry is a major factor driving the market. The packaging segment held the largest market share in 2017, and the trend is likely to continue over the forecast period. EVA is used across a wide range of food as well as medical packaging applications. Rising demand for flexible packaging, primarily from the food industry, as it is  lightweight; easy to open, store, carry, transport, and reseal; reduced wastage; among others, is expected to promote the market growth.

Browse full research report with TOC on

 " Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) Market Outlook, Trend and Opportunity Analysis, Competitive Insights, Actionable Segmentation & Forecast 2024" at:

https://www.energiasmarketresearch.com/global-ethylene-vinyl-acetate-eva-market-report/

To purchase report:

sales@energiasmarketresearch.com

Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) market - Regional insight

Asia-Pacific dominated the global market for ethylene vinyl acetate in 2017, and is projected to maintain its dominance over the next seven years. The aforementioned growth can be primarily attributed to the significant demand for ethylene vinyl acetate from key industries such as packaging, automotive, solar energy, and construction. Moreover, rising investment in infrastructure along with rapid industrialization is likely to drive the demand for ethylene vinyl acetate in Asia-Pacific.

By Type

  • Vinyl Acetate Modified Polyethylene (Low VA density)

  • Thermoplastic Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (Medium VA density)

  • Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Rubber (High VA density)

By Application

  • Hot melt adhesives

  • Foam

  • Injection Molding

  • Films

  • Wires & Cables

  • Solar Cell Encapsulation

  • Extrusion Coating

  • Others

    • By End-Use

    • Packaging

    • Footwear & Foams

    • Paints, Coatings & Adhesives

    • Automotive

    • Electronics

    • Photovoltaic Panels

    • Pharmaceutical

    • Others

    By Region

    • North America

    • Europe

    • Asia-Pacific

    • Central & South America (CSA)

    • Middle East & Africa (MEA)

    About Energias Market Research Pvt. Ltd.

    -

    Energias Market Research launched with the objective to provide in-depth market analysis, business research solutions, and consultation that is tailored to our client’s specific needs based on our impeccable research methodology.

    With a wide range of expertise from various industrial sectors and more than 50 industries that include energy, chemical and materials, information communication technology, semiconductor industries, healthcare and daily consumer goods, etc. We strive to provide our clients with a one-stop solution for all research and consulting needs.

    Our comprehensive industry-specific knowledge enables us in creating high quality global research outputs. This wide-range capability differentiates us from our competitors.

    Contact:

    Mr.

    Alan Andrews

    Business Development Manager

    For any queries email us:

    info@energiasmarketresearch.com

    To purchase report:

    sales@energiasmarketresearch.com

    Call us: +1-716-239-4915

    Visit:

    https://www.energiasmarketresearch.com/

    energias.jpg

    Post comment

    Related debate

    • 1 week
    • 1 month
    • 1 Year
    01 Jan
    I:DAX
    Kære næstbedste venner!   2018 var et fantastisk år. Alle, selv de vulgært rige, tabte pusten i året..
    40
    05 Jan
    BAVA
    1. Hvor får du 1,7-1,8 Mia fra? I Q3 rapporten angav de sequrities, cash and cashequivalents til 2,4..
    29
    01 Jan
    I:DAX
    Hvis man skriver det samme 20 år i træk får man ret på et eller andet tidspunkt. Dem der forudsiger ..
    27
    06 Jan
    PNDORA
    Pandora A/S 6.januar 2019   Jeg har den 4.januar 2019 købt aktier i Pandora A/S til kurs 273,2 DKK. ..
    26
    05 Jan
     
    FINANS bringer i dag en artikel, som siger at den gennemsnitlige leder i de største engelske selskab..
    24
    04 Jan
    VELO
      En gennemsnitspatient på 70 kg. betaler ved 4 $/mg ift. anvist dosering af envarsus 0,13 mg/kg = c..
    23
    05 Jan
    VELO
    Der er to vigtige ting der bliver overset. 1 selve markedet for envarsus - i tacromolinus er over 1..
    22
    06 Jan
    VELO
    Jeg kan anbefale at gå på opdagelse på VELO hjemmeside.        https://www.envarsusxr.com/hcp/profes..
    21
    04 Jan
    VWS
      @Tommycarstensen   Jeg tjekker som regel først debatten efter alm arbejdstid, og ser dine spørgsmå..
    20
    01 Jan
    VELO
      Her lidt grove tal og filosofere over i starten af året, mens vi venter på analytikernes estimater..
    18

    HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

    22/02/2018 10:54:53
    Related news
    28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
    30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
    29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
    FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

    Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

    Related news
    24 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
    13 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
    07 Dec - Director/PDMR Shareholding
    04 Dec - Total voting rights
    22/02/2018 07:00:19
    Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

    Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

    Related news
    21/02/2018 15:25:10
    FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

    Most read news

    • 24 hours
    • 48 hours
    • 1 week
    1
    Intellithings Announces RoomMe, the First Solution to Enable Person-Specific, Room-Level Presence-Based Operation of Smart Home Devices
    2
    AMD Kicks-Off 2019 Offering Complete Mobile Portfolio: New Ryzen™, Athlon™, and A-Series Processors for Ultrathin, Mainstream, and Chromebook Laptops
    3
    Jasco Announces Addition of Wi-Fi Smart Dimmer to New Line of myTouchSmart Products
    4
    Chefman Brings Innovation and Ease to the Kitchen with Chef IQ App, Allowing Consumers to Cook from their Phones
    5
    Palo Alto Innovation Announces Node-ify Axon, First Universal Sensor to Make Everyday Objects Smarter

    Buy and sell signals

    • Trend
    • Moneymachine

    Latest news

    10:08
    The results of the primary placement auction of Lithuanian Government securities
    10:03
    Net Asset Value(s)
    10:00
    The 2018 WESTERNGECO LLC v. ION GEOPHYSICAL CORP Decision by the US Supreme Court Protects Infringement of US Patents Worldwide
    09:29
    Net Asset Value(s)
    09:23
    Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) market to witness a CAGR of 6.1% during 2018-2024
    09:17
    Form 8.3 - BTG PLC
    09:13
    Form 8.3 - RPC Group PLC
    09:04
    Form 8.3 - Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
    09:00
    Vital Therapies and Immunic Therapeutics Announce Transaction to Create Leading Inflammatory and Autoimmune Disease Company

    Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
    Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
    Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
     
    07 January 2019 10:26:40
    (UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
    Version: LiveBranchBuild_20190102.1 - EUROWEB3 - 2019-01-07 11:26:40 - 2019-01-07 10:26:40 - 1000 - Website: OKAY