JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles and the Tokyo University of the Arts Presents “Visual Euphony: Animation & Music” on January 13 and 15

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles, in collaboration with the Tokyo University of the Arts (Tokyo Geidai), announces a special program, “Visual Euphony: Animation & Music,” consisting of two performances on January 13 and 15. The international program brings together emerging talent in the music and animation fields from Japan and the United States, as Tokyo Geidai collaborates with University of Southern California (USC) and California Institute of the Arts (CalArts).

Students and faculty of the music departments of Tokyo Geidai and USC will orchestrate a visual euphony during the “Vivaldi’s ‘The Four Seasons’ Live Animation Concert,” at The Aratani Theatre on January 13. This North American premiere of a multimedia collaboration between the two prestigious music programs will feature Yamaha and Tokyo Geidai’s AI-based animation synchronization technology, an artificial intelligence (AI) program that listens to music and continually synchronizes animation, as films by renowned independent animators (including Anna Budanova of Russia, Priit & Olga Pärn of Estonia, Atsushi Wada of Japan and Theodore Ushev of Bulgaria) accompany each live seasonal musical performance. Talents from CalArts will join Tokyo Geidai and USC for “An Evening of Animation: Student Works from Japan and the U.S.,” on January 15 at the JAPAN HOUSE Salon space. The evening opens with the screening of next-generation animated creations and ends with a live animation concert of “Autumn” from Vivaldi’s Four Seasons performed by students and faculty from Tokyo Geidai.

“VISUAL EUPHONY: ANIMATION & MUSIC” COMPLIMENTARY PROGRAMS

“Vivaldi’s ‘The Four Seasons’ Live Animation Concert”

Date:   January 13

Time:   5 – 7 p.m.

Venue: The Aratani Theatre, 244 S. San Pedro St., Los Angeles

Credits:  Hosted by Tokyo University of the Arts (Tokyo Geidai), University of Southern California & JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles;  Technical support by Center of Innovation Tokyo University of the Arts (Tokyo Geidai), Yamaha Corporation;  Supported by Japanese American Cultural and Community Center (JACCC); Sponsored by All Nippon Airways Co., Ltd., TAKAGI CO., LTD.

An Evening of Animation: Student Works from Japan and the U.S.

Date:   January 15

Time:   6:30 – 8:45 p.m.

Venue: JAPAN HOUSE Level 5 Salon, Hollywood & Highland 6801 Hollywood Blvd.

Credits:  Hosted by Tokyo University of the Arts (Tokyo Geidai), University of Southern California & JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles;  Technical support by Center of Innovation Tokyo University of the Arts (Tokyo Geidai), Yamaha Corporation;  Sponsored by All Nippon Airways Co., Ltd., TAKAGI CO., LTD.

For details, visit the JAPAN HOUSE Events page.

ABOUT JAPAN HOUSE

JAPAN HOUSE is an innovative, worldwide project with three hubs, London, Los Angeles and Sao Paulo, conceived by the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Kenya Hara is Chief Creative Director. It seeks to nurture a deeper understanding and appreciation of Japan in the international community. JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles occupies two floors at Hollywood & Highland. The 2nd floor features a gallery space and shop. The 5th floor hosts a Japanese restaurant, relaxing library, and event venue, along with spectacular views of Hollywood and Downtown Los Angeles. JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles offers a place of new discovery that transcends the physical and conceptual boundaries creating experiences that reflect the best of Japan through its spaces and diverse programs.

Location: 6801 Hollywood Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90028

Website:  www.japanhouse.jp/losangeles

