07/01/2019 20:06:46

JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles Presents North America Debut of “This is MANGA – The Art of NAOKI URASAWA” Exhibition Opening January 23

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles is pleased to showcase “This is MANGA – The Art of NAOKI URASAWA,” a complimentary exhibit by internationally acclaimed Japanese manga artist, Naoki Urasawa, from January 23 to March 28. The retrospective exhibition will introduce more than 400 original drawings and storyboards, selected stories from seven of his major works, and deliver four consecutive YAWARA! stories every other week replicating the weekly serial style of many Japanese comic anthologies. Selling over 127 million copies in Japan alone, Urasawa’s dynamic storytelling captivates a global audience as his works are published in more than 20 countries. The award-winning artist continues to garner international popularity through various collaborations including his recent work with MUJIRUSHI (The Sign of Dreams, with the cooperation of Fujio Productions) at the Louvre Museum.

Since his professional debut in 1983, Urasawa has continually pushed the limits of the manga medium, engaging readers with innovative compositional techniques and versatile drawing prowess, as he creates works that are both introspective and philosophical. One of the core qualities of Urasawa’s work is the skill with which he weaves social context and detailed cultural settings into his narratives. Many of his stories connect personal dramas to a specific moment in human history, and illustrate how overarching social and historical forces influence the actions of his characters. His stories touch upon the hopes, dreams, and underlying fears of humanity.

The exhibition introduces manga, a Japanese comic style --which is a fusion of story and artwork, evolving from picture book styles developed in the late 19th century --directly through Urasawa’s manga including his original hand-drawn storyboards from inception through development. The selected stories from seven of his major works highlight the breadth of the artist’s narrative styles, including: YAWARA!, MONSTER, 20th Century Boys, PLUTO (story by Osamu Tezuka, co-authored by Takashi Nagasaki, supervised by Macoto Tezka, with the cooperation of Tezuka Productions), BILLY BAT (story co-creator: Takashi Nagasaki), MASTER KEATON ReMASTER (story by Takashi Nagasaki), and MUJIRUSHI (The Sign of Dreams, with the cooperation of Fujio Productions). A special reading area stocked with full, published English translations turns the exhibition visit into a Japanese cultural experience.

Related Programs with Naoki Urasawa

Naoki Urasawa Book Signing

Date:   January 23

Time:   6 – 7 p.m.

Venue: JAPAN HOUSE Gallery, Level 2

Fee:      Book purchase at the JAPAN HOUSE “monozukuri shop”

URL:     https://www.japanhouse.jp/losangeles/events/naoki-urasawa-artist-talk-book-signing.html

Drawing My World: An Interview with Naoki Urasawa

Date:   January 23

Time:   7:15 – 8:45 p.m.

Venue: JAPAN HOUSE Salon, Level 5

Fee:      Complimentary

URL:     https://www.japanhouse.jp/losangeles/events/naoki-urasawa-artist-talk-book-signing.html

Related Programs

JAPAN HOUSE will offer interactive drawing workshops complementing the North American debut of the “This is MANGA – The Art of NAOKI URASAWA” exhibition with Los Angeles-based animator and illustrator, MinoMiyabi, for all ages. Information to be released soon on www.japanhouse.jp/losangeles.

  • Character Drawing for Kids! (February 2, March 2)

  • Elements of Character Designs for Manga & Comics (February 2, March 2)

  • Compositions & Panel Layouts: “Koma-Wari” for Manga & Comics (February 9)

  • “Chara-Cature!” Your Caricature as a Manga Character (February 9)

“This is MANGA – the Art of NAOKI URASAWA” is presented and organized by JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles and The Yomiuri Shimbun; sponsored by Shimizu Octo; made possible in cooperation with N WOOD STUDIO, SHOGAKUKAN, KODANSHA, POMATO PRO., Yamato Global Logistics Japan, ANA, Bay Bridge Studio, AGASUS and VIZ Media; special assistance provided by Takashi Nagasaki, Kazuya Kudo, Hokusei Katsushika, Tezuka Productions Co. and Fujio Productions; art direction by Kaitaro Kiuchi (POMATO PRO.); curatorial support provided by Stéphane Beaujean (Art Director of the Angoulême International Comics Festival)

ABOUT JAPAN HOUSE

JAPAN HOUSE is an innovative, worldwide project with three hubs, London, Los Angeles and Sao Paulo, conceived by the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Kenya Hara is Chief Creative Director. It seeks to nurture a deeper understanding and appreciation of Japan in the international community. JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles occupies two floors at Hollywood & Highland. The 2nd floor features a gallery space and shop. The 5th floor, hosts a Japanese restaurant, relaxing library, and event venue, along with spectacular views of Hollywood and Downtown Los Angeles. JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles offers a place of new discovery that transcends the physical and conceptual boundaries creating experiences that reflect the best of Japan through its spaces and diverse programs.

Location: 6801 Hollywood Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90028

Website:  www.japanhouse.jp/losangeles

Media Contact

Nerissa Silao | 310-874-9230 | nerissas@ca.rr.com

Lisa Nakanouchi | 323-904-9298 | lnakanouchi@japanhousela.com

JHLA logo-2.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
01 Jan
I:DAX
Kære næstbedste venner!   2018 var et fantastisk år. Alle, selv de vulgært rige, tabte pusten i året..
40
05 Jan
BAVA
1. Hvor får du 1,7-1,8 Mia fra? I Q3 rapporten angav de sequrities, cash and cashequivalents til 2,4..
31
06 Jan
PNDORA
Pandora A/S 6.januar 2019   Jeg har den 4.januar 2019 købt aktier i Pandora A/S til kurs 273,2 DKK. ..
28
01 Jan
I:DAX
Hvis man skriver det samme 20 år i træk får man ret på et eller andet tidspunkt. Dem der forudsiger ..
27
05 Jan
 
FINANS bringer i dag en artikel, som siger at den gennemsnitlige leder i de største engelske selskab..
24
04 Jan
VELO
  En gennemsnitspatient på 70 kg. betaler ved 4 $/mg ift. anvist dosering af envarsus 0,13 mg/kg = c..
23
06 Jan
VELO
Jeg kan anbefale at gå på opdagelse på VELO hjemmeside.        https://www.envarsusxr.com/hcp/profes..
22
05 Jan
VELO
Der er to vigtige ting der bliver overset. 1 selve markedet for envarsus - i tacromolinus er over 1..
22
04 Jan
VWS
  @Tommycarstensen   Jeg tjekker som regel først debatten efter alm arbejdstid, og ser dine spørgsmå..
20
06 Jan
BAVA
En ommer fatternada jeg forstaar simpelthen ikke dit behov for at skrige din antipati mod Bava ud fr..
18

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
24 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
13 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
07 Dec - Director/PDMR Shareholding
04 Dec - Total voting rights
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Alarm.com Empowers Independent Living With Wellcam™ and Wellness Insights
2
NanoString Technologies Provides Preliminary Operational and Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018
3
Natural Health Trends Rejects False Allegations and Reiterates Commitment to Ethical Business Practices
4
Larson Electronics Releases 72W ATEX/IECEx Rated Flameproof Fluorescent Linear Fixture
5
Smart Signal From Alarm.com Brings Enhanced Security and Control to Smart Home and Business Owners

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

20:17
AIHA Issues Its First Public Policy Agenda
20:17
Illegal Burger by WCVC and AmeriCanna Cafe Announce Patented CBD Culinary Infusion Technology Pilot with Biolog Inc
20:15
Washington Trust Announces New Private Client Group
20:06
JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles Presents North America Debut of “This is MANGA – The Art of NAOKI URASAWA” Exhibition Opening January 23
20:04
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Regarding Whether the Sale of Loxo Oncology, Inc. to Eli Lilly and Company is Fair to Shareholders
20:00
Leading a New Era of Wi-Fi, NETGEAR Announces Orbi Mesh Wi-Fi System Using Wi-Fi 6 Specifically Designed for the Gigabit Internet Home
20:00
Rural Counties Lead Connect for Health Colorado® 2019 Health Coverage Sign Ups; Many Have Already Passed 2018 Totals
20:00
Why the Poconos is One of the Best Places for a Family Ski Trip
19:53
JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles and the Tokyo University of the Arts Presents “Visual Euphony: Animation & Music” on January 13 and 15

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
07 January 2019 20:39:04
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20190102.1 - EUROWEB4 - 2019-01-07 21:39:04 - 2019-01-07 20:39:04 - 1000 - Website: OKAY