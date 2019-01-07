07/01/2019 22:00:00

Lanham O’Dell & Company to Join Focus Financial Partners as New Partner Firm; David Weise & Associates Joins Focus Firm NKSFB

NEW YORK, Jan. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: FOCS) (“Focus”), a leading partnership of independent, fiduciary wealth management firms, today announced that Lanham O’Dell & Company, Inc. (doing business as LOC Investment Advisers) (“LOC”), an independent RIA based in Hurricane, West Virginia and Jupiter, Florida, has entered into a definitive agreement to join the Focus partnership. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2019, subject to customary closing conditions. Additionally, David Weise & Associates (“DWA”), a full-service, multifamily office and business management firm headquartered in Encino, California, has joined Focus partner firm NKSFB, LLC (“NKSFB”), a Los Angeles-based multifamily office and business management firm.

  • Lanham O’Dell & Company, Inc., Hurricane, West Virginia:  Established in 1981 by David Lanham and Robert O’Dell, LOC is the oldest privately held RIA in West Virginia. LOC serves high-net-worth individuals, many of whom are entrepreneurs and professionals with strong regional ties to the Appalachian Basin. For over 35 years, the firm has stood by its mission to provide quality investment advice and high-touch service to its clients to help achieve financial goals for multiple generations. Equity partnership was extended to Sean Mayberry and Mary Casey O’Dell Dixon starting over a decade ago to ensure that LOC’s legacy of high-quality investment advice and service model continued beyond its founders. LOC opened its branch office in Jupiter, Florida in 2014 as part of its plan to grow its regional presence.

    “Though we are rooted in a long history of tradition, we are a forward-looking firm. We are constantly seeking out new ways to grow and enhance our client services, so we can serve future generations of clients,” said Bob O’Dell, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of LOC. “Focus impressed us with its innovative partnership model, access to capital and best practices. We are looking forward to utilizing the many resources they offer to keep a leading edge in all services we provide.” 

  • NKSFB, LLC, Los Angeles, California: Founded in 1999 by David Weise, DWA offers business management and a broad range of multifamily office services to clients in the entertainment industry. As part of a comprehensive experience for clients, DWA also has royalty management and tour accounting departments. As a result of this transaction, DWA will have access to NKSFB’s infrastructure and platform, enabling the DWA team to focus more on client service. This combination will also help NKSFB strengthen its presence in Southern California. David Weise is joined by his other partners Wayne Kamemoto, Beth Sabbagh, Glenn Frank, Jon Payne, Robert Salzman, and Jaime Masuda.

“Clients in the ultra-high-net-worth and entertainment space have unique financial and business complexities. This is where premium firms like LOC, NKSFB and DWA can add tremendous value. We will continue to help our partner firms enhance their service offerings through access to our capital and resources,” said Rudy Adolf, Founder, CEO and Chairman at Focus.

About Focus Financial Partners Inc.

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: FOCS) (“Focus”) is a leading partnership of independent, fiduciary wealth management firms. Focus provides access to best practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services. Focus partner firms maintain their operational independence, while they benefit from the synergies, scale, economics and best practices offered by Focus to achieve their business objectives. For more information about Focus, please visit www.focusfinancialpartners.com.

About

Lanham O’Dell & Company, Inc.

Built on the principle that clients should benefit first, Lanham O’Dell & Company, Inc. (doing business as LOC Investment Advisers) (“LOC”) was founded in 1981. LOC is the oldest privately owned RIA in West Virginia and currently advises clients in 31 states. LOC specializes in one service – providing investment solutions designed to achieve clients’ financial goals. The belief that clients should benefit first drives every step the team takes and LOC has evolved over three decades with its Client First actions. For more information about LOC, please visit www.lanhamodell.com.

About NKSFB, LLC

NKSFB, LLC (“NKSFB”) is a premier multifamily office and business management firm based in Los Angeles with more than 300 employees. NKSFB has one of the largest multifamily office and business management practices in the country, representing many of the world’s top entertainers, musicians, producers, athletes, executives, high net worth individuals and entrepreneurs. For more information about NKSFB, please visit www.NKSFB.com.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain forward-looking statements that reflect Focus' current views with respect to certain current and future events. These forward-looking statements are and will be, subject to many risks, uncertainties and factors relating to Focus' operations and business environment which may cause future events to be materially different from these forward-looking statements or anything implied therein. Any forward-looking statements in this release are based upon information available to Focus on the date of this release. Focus does not undertake to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements even if experience or future changes make it clear that any statements expressed or implied therein will not be realized. Additional information on risk factors that could affect Focus may be found in Focus' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investor and Media Contact Information

Steve Calk or Sam Gibbons

Tel: (646) 561-3226

FOCS@alpha-ir.com

