07/01/2019 20:00:00

Leading a New Era of Wi-Fi, NETGEAR Announces Orbi Mesh Wi-Fi System Using Wi-Fi 6 Specifically Designed for the Gigabit Internet Home

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NETGEAR®, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR), the leading provider of networking devices that power today’s smart home and small businesses, has announced today the upcoming expansion of its Orbi Mesh Wi-Fi System to address the performance needs of the gigabit internet home.

The award-winning Orbi Whole Home Wi-Fi System, which utilizes patented Fastlane3 technology, will soon be available using 6th generation Wi-Fi, 802.11ax, or Wi-Fi 6. This powerful combination will set new performance benchmarks for Mesh Wi-Fi Systems and deliver sustained gigabit internet speeds via Wi-Fi across homes and estates. 

Performance of the industry leading Orbi Mesh Wi-Fi Systems is improved by adding 1024 QAM with a 4x4 Wi-Fi 6 backhaul, increasing the speeds, coverage and capacity of this dedicated wireless link between the Orbi router and satellites. 

With an advanced Wi-Fi 6 networking SoC from Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Orbi with Wi-Fi 6 will support even higher performance simultaneous Wi-Fi streams, making it possible to deliver gigabit internet to far more devices and enable these gigabit internet homes to take advantage of new Wi-Fi 6 performance, which will be designed into the next generation of mobile and smart home devices.

This next generation Orbi Wi-Fi system is ideal for households with a multitude of connected devices running high-bandwidth internet for HD/4K video streaming, always-on smart home devices and video monitoring security systems, which stream HD/4K to mobile devices. With an Orbi Mesh Wi-Fi system using Wi-Fi 6, your network will now be ready to effortlessly support these ultra-high-speed bandwidth-hungry applications, as well as others such as interactive VR games, 4K live sports broadcasts while also continuing to support all legacy Wi-Fi devices.

“NETGEAR, together with our technology partner Qualcomm Technologies, is committed to pushing the boundaries with innovative technology,” said David Henry, senior vice president of Connected Home Products for NETGEAR. “With the current trend of more devices consuming ever more data, there is an abundant need for the wireless network to keep up. Bringing the latest generation of Wi-Fi technology, 802.11ax, to the Orbi platform, NETGEAR is taking the best and highest performing mesh Wi-Fi in the world and raising it to the next level.”

Orbi with Wi-Fi 6 is expected to be available on the Orbi RBK50 series in the second half of 2019.

About NETGEAR, Inc.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ: NTGR) is a global networking company that delivers innovative products to consumers, businesses and service providers. The company's products are built on a variety of proven technologies such as wireless (Wi-Fi and LTE), Ethernet and powerline, with a focus on reliability and ease-of-use. The product line consists of wired and wireless devices that enable networking, broadband access and network connectivity. These products are available in multiple configurations to address the needs of the end-users in each geographic region in which they are sold. NETGEAR products are sold in approximately 26,000 retail locations around the globe, and through approximately 23,000 value-added resellers, as well as multiple major cable, mobile and wireline service providers around the world. The company's headquarters are in San Jose, Calif., with additional offices in approximately 25 countries. More information is available from the NETGEAR Investor Page or by calling (408) 907-8000. Connect with NETGEAR on TwitterFacebook and our blog.

