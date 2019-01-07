07/01/2019 01:00:00

Lubn Inc. Showcases The World’s Most Intelligent Property Management Solution at CES

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CES -- Lubn Inc., creator of autonomous property management solutions and the smart-key-lockbox, today announced the unveiling of their new IoT Smart Lock -- the world’s first 4G/LTE key lockbox with a visual authentication feature. Lubn also revealed they earned the coveted CES 2019 Innovation Award in the Smart Home product category. The CES Innovation Awards is an annual competition honoring outstanding design and engineering in consumer technology products.

The company’s new 4G/LTE key lockbox, with its visual authentication feature, operates via an embedded camera that recognizes mobile QR codes issued by the property manager to the intended visitor. The key lockbox photographs the visitor as they check-in. From here, the photo is sent to the manager’s phone via the 4G/LTE network, so they can be assured of the visitor’s identity. This network also serves other functions, such as allowing the manager to use their phone to remotely unlock their building.

“Our mission to bring transparency and automation to the property management industry starts with building trust between the property managers and their guests/visitors,” said YC (Yuan-Chou) Chung, the Founder/CEO, Lubn Inc.

Lubn creates an intelligent and autonomous property management world

Lubn allows property owners and managers to easily schedule, track, and organize guest access, as well as link other property services through their dashboard application. Lubn is the perfect automated solution for property managers, store owners, service providers, or any individual looking to manage their property access for contractors, guests, or visitors.

“We have focused on fulfilling uncovered user needs by creating new scenarios that have never been solved in the past,” said Autumn Li, Co-founder & CTO.

Based on this mandate, Lubn’s technology also includes the "Lubn Dashboard," the web app that allows managers/owners to track multiple properties and build a profile for each visitor, based on their recorded check-in/out data. The goal is to leverage the recorded data for property managers to make informed business decisions.

“Our team has made significant progress in creating the world’s most intelligent property management platform and we are well under way in democratizing the property management industry across all segments. We are excited to reveal our newest model and enhanced platform with the press and the public at CES,” said Charles Chang, Co-founder & Advisor.

ABOUT Lubn, Inc.

Founded in 2016, Lubn Inc. provides a seamless access control experience, creating a secure and easy solution to managing properties from anywhere, at anytime. Lubn is made up of an interdisciplinary team of experts, accumulating over 60 years of proven professional experience in delivering world class products/solutions for companies such as Microsoft, Google, HTC, Motorola, BenQ, and MediaTek, at scale. Individual capabilities span across Design, UX, Software & Hardware Engineering, Business Management, Product Strategy/Planning, and Marketing. Lubn is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. For more information, please visit www.lubn.com, or reach out to us at learnmore@lubn.com.

