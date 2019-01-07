07/01/2019 12:30:00

MacroGenics to Present at the 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Rockville, MD, Jan. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

MacroGenics, Inc. (Nasdaq: MGNX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing innovative monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, today announced that Scott Koenig, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco on Jan. 10, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. PT (2:00 p.m. ET).

A webcast of MacroGenics' presentation may be accessed under "Events & Presentations" in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://ir.macrogenics.com/events.cfm. The Company will maintain an archived replay of the webcast on its website for 30 days after the conference.

About MacroGenics, Inc.

MacroGenics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing innovative monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The Company generates its pipeline of product candidates primarily from its proprietary suite of next-generation antibody-based technology platforms, which have applicability across broad therapeutic domains. The combination of MacroGenics' technology platforms and protein engineering expertise has allowed the Company to generate promising product candidates and enter into several strategic collaborations with global pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. For more information, please see the Company's website at www.macrogenics.com. MacroGenics, the MacroGenics logo and DART are trademarks or registered trademarks of MacroGenics, Inc.

###

CONTACTS:

Jim Karrels, Senior Vice President, CFO

MacroGenics, Inc.

1-301-251-5172, info@macrogenics.com

Karen Sharma, Senior Vice President

MacDougall Biomedical Communications

1-781-235-3060, ksharma@macbiocom.com

