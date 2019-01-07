Middlesex Water CFO Bruce O’Connor Named President of Tidewater Utilities, Inc.

ISELIN, N.J., Jan. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Middlesex Water Company (the “Company” or “Middlesex”), (NASDAQ:MSEX), announced that its Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, A. Bruce O’Connor, has been named President of its wholly-owned Delaware based subsidiary, Tidewater Utilities, Inc . Mr. O’Connor succeeds Gerard L. Esposito, who retired from the role effective January 1, 2019.

Tidewater, headquartered in Dover, DE, serves 45,000 retail customers in over 400 communities in New Castle, Kent and Sussex Counties, Delaware.

Mr. O’Connor, a Certified Public Accountant, joined Middlesex Water in 1990 and has served as its CFO since 1996. He has served as the financial officer of Tidewater since its acquisition by Middlesex in 1992. Mr. O’Connor oversees all financial reporting, accounting, regulated public utility commission requirements and customer service for Middlesex and its subsidiaries. He holds an M.B.A. in Finance from Rutgers University and a B.S. in Accounting from Monmouth University.

“Mr. O’Connor has the knowledge of regulated utilities and the experience to lead southern Delaware’s premier water company in meeting the needs of the state’s current and growing population,” said Dennis Doll, Chairman, Middlesex Water. “We are confident that Mr. O’Connor’s and Tidewater’s mutual commitment to operational excellence, service quality and ongoing investment in infrastructure for greater reliability will serve our customers well,” added Doll.

About Tidewater Utilities, Inc.

Tidewater was established in 1964 and provides a wide range of water and wastewater services including consulting, contract operations and maintenance and bulk water supply. For more information about Tidewater, visit www.tuiwater.com or call 302-734-7500.

About Middlesex Water Company

Middlesex Water Company, organized in 1897, is an investor-owned water and wastewater utility serving customers in central and southern New Jersey, Delaware and Pennsylvania. For additional information regarding Middlesex Water Company visit www.middlesexwater.com

Media Contact:

Bernadette Sohler, Vice President – Corporate Affairs

bsohler@middlesexwater.com

(732) 638-7549

